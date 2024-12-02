Apres-Ski Chalet

From the architect:

Tsai Design’s transformative design of a formerly unusable space into illuminating features has birthed a luxurious, relaxing après-ski experience in the Snowy Mountains.

When the roof on Mike and Keryn’s ski villa was upgraded, it created a new second-floor attic with a

triangular window that filled the space with northern light. The couple engaged us to design the attic and

access stair – but we spotted a shining opportunity to dramatically improve their whole villa and après-ski experience. Attached on three sides and facing southwest, the 35-sqm villa was compact, dark and always artificially lit. We turned unusable space into illuminating features to create a warm and luxurious, relaxing home where our clients could relax after a day on the slopes.

Our design began with the impractical attic space at the roof and wall junction. Too low for any significant

use or storage, it was wasted space, but filled with natural light. We removed a section of the attic floor to create a double-height void over the first floor. Taking advantage of the volume and light, we moved the kitchen, dining and living from the ground floor to the first floor. We also moved the façade one metre forward, and installed larger windows, to maximise the internal space and outdoor connections.

By elevating the living room, it now has treetop views. These snow gums and the alpine surrounds

inspired the soft interior palette, with grey furnishings, timber joinery, thick carpet and a brick fireplace

creating a natural and cosy atmosphere.

Every inch and corner are crucial in small-footprint planning, so we designed the galley kitchen and attic

staircase to occupy the same space. The custom dining table also serves double duty. Glass panels in

the tabletop and floor let light into the downstairs bunkroom, which has no windows, and the chain-link

table base illuminates a fiery glow – as if mimicking the real fireplace.

The front bedroom downstairs has a built-in nook where Mike can watch the snow rabbits – a favourite

pastime while he’s at the villa. There are also two bathrooms downstairs – one with a laundry, which was

previously in a cramped basement. Upstairs, the attic has a bedroom and ensuite, and a study

overlooking the void.

The extreme alpine conditions required durable, low-maintenance materials for the exterior, and meant

the efficient operation of the house was critical. The air-locked mudroom (with custom ski racks),

thermally broken double glazing and heat recovery system vastly improve the villa’s insulation, comfort

and energy efficiency.

By maximising the compact footprint and reconfiguring the layout, we are immensely proud to have

bought a greater abundance of space and light to the villa, creating a luxurious and relaxing place that

Mike and Keryn love coming home to after a day of skiing.