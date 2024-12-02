Aperture House: Playing with light and city skyline views

Aperture House is a family home that prioritises privacy and comfort while highlighting uninterrupted views of the Sydney city skyline.

The design was partially inspired by the architect’s relationship with the client and his work as an industrial designer. The result is a space where shapes and geometry have been used to introduce patterns and repetition to the design, creating shifting light, shadows and distinct geometric finishes.

Design

Upon entering the house, light flows in through the skylights, floating ceilings and unique geometric windows. The aperture of the circle acts as a visual motif. It has been used on a large scale to frame the foliage-scattered sky, then on a smaller scale through a mesh balustrade. These apertures create a unique play of light that changes as the sun moves throughout the day.

The aperture concept has also been used to create views throughout the home. For example, standing at the front door you can see all the way through to the children playing in the backyard.

Above all, the home has been designed to accommodate a growing family, with references to the client’s industrial design background. Elements such as exposed concrete and steel beams are a clear nod to the client, juxtaposed with softer and more subtle design elements.

Key materials/suppliers