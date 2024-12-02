Designing for his parents, the unique relationship shared between Richard Cole Architecture and his clients has birthed an accessible and connective home, dubbed Angophora House, that doubles as a space to house possessions accumulated by the couple over time.

The house derives its name from the Greek words ‘angos’, meaning vessel, and ‘phero’ meaning to bear. The house is a vessel which holds its inhabitants, with the design strategically and carefully responds to the site, encouraging interaction.

Situated on an elevated site, the dwelling has been integrated into the sandstone landscape and secured with rock anchors. The cliff face is exposed through the new building, with the design response informed by the untapped locale. TA sheltering timber lined roof opens to the north, falls in response to the slope of the land and captures framed views of adjacent Angophora trees. The unexpected escarpment is retained, raw and open to the rooms of the lower ground floor.

Given Cole’s understanding of his parents’ living habits, the house has been organised as such. There is a place for a whisky bottle, a kitchen nook where busy schedules can be organised, a deck where dusk can be savoured. A Tasmanian Blackwood table has been designed by Cole himself and complements an existing Richard Vaughan sideboard and responds specifically to the space it occupies.

The home is sustainably sound, with double glazing, photovoltaic solar collection and a 10,000 litre water tank for harvesting. Thermal stability is achieved through utilising the mass of rock escarpment, as well as the home being naturally cross ventilated.