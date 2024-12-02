An ultra-sleek ocean-front home

This stunning modern coastal home is located in Torquay, south-west of Melbourne. It sits on the front esplanade with views to Fishmermans Beach, Point Danger and the ocean horizon.

The house manages to respond positively to the streetscape while also presenting a sharp edge to the esplanade and harsh ocean winds.

The roof is pitched to the north, which allows sunlight to deeply penetrate the upper level, while also improving views of the coastline.

A linear floor plan was used, stretching through a defined structural grid. Rooms on the first floor have been designed for privacy with the integration of honed masonry, concrete ceilings and blackbutt panels. By contrast, the upper level includes a spacious open living area with a finer structural format and floating roof.

Utility spaces are located towards the rear of the home, opening through internal spaces to reinforce the ocean aspect. Once again, external tallowwood screens and panels offer a sense of privacy to this part of the home.