From the architect:

‘Armorel’ (which means one who lives by the sea) is a palatial Miami-inspired masterpiece featuring six-bedrooms, 7.5-bathrooms and spans 1000sqm of absolute water frontage at Mermaid Waters, designed by Mason Bright and developer Capital Luxury Residences (CLR).

The sprawling site, located at 84 Oceanic Drive, boasts a 30 metre river frontage onto an open canal and features breath-taking architectural design maximising the stunning surrounds and breathtaking views of the Gold Coast city skyline.

“Our Mermaid Waters property – a residence we have named Armorel – draws inspiration from palatial properties I visited in Miami on the south-Florida coast, bringing that really elevated, glamourous, tropical style of luxury to Queensland’s Gold Coast,” CLR Design Director and CEO Alissa Birch says.

Designed for ultimate luxury family living, Armorel features an inspired U-shaped floorplan which allows residents to enjoy panoramic river and Gold Coast skyline views from all angles of the home.

Standout features of the property include a striking, snow-white, sculptural spiral staircase contrasted against Polished Black Micro Cement treads, creating a stunning focal point in the centre of the home, visible from both the rear and front of the property through expansive panes of glass.

Above the staircase, a four-metre-wide skylight adds even more wow factor to this spectacular architectural feature which also ensures the home is flooded with natural light.

Designed to easily accommodate family gatherings and entertaining, the property features extensive outdoor areas, including an alfresco dining area, sunken fire-pit with built-in seating, poolside lounging area, a quarter-sized basketball court, extensive lawns, private beach area, and a 12-metre resort-esque pontoon.