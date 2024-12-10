From the architect:

The Albert Park Residence is a timely re-work of a Victorian era home on the cusp of Melbourne city, in Albert Park.

It included a full re-fit and considered re-plan of the downstairs areas, as well as the addition of further bedrooms and family spaces upstairs.

Access to light and nature were guiding principles behind the floor plan, as we worked alongside Webster Architecture (in the initial design and documentation stages) and then later Nathan Burkett Landscape Architecture to bring the project to life.

“We have also explored an interesting combination of interior palettes on both levels, to give some depth and variation to the spaces,” says the SR & O team.

“The front ‘good rooms’ (or original spaces) of the home take on a moodier tone, against the more refined and lighter rear living zones.”

“Materials have been layered together to create further depth, with an overlay of locally sourced and imported fixtures & fittings.

“We also selected a range of final furniture, artworks and objects to finish off the spaces.”

The urban setting created some challenges in balancing zoned regulations with the desire of increasing the building footprint. Extensive modelling was done to ensure both aspects were maximised.

The project also started on the cusp of the Covid regulations and lockdowns. It was a testing build at the start, but navigated well by the Builder and Project Team.

The floor plan introduces some small - but effective - light wells into the downstairs spaces, to assist with planning and also access to natural light.

New external openings and increased opening heights also assist in achieving this solution.

A well planned and slightly extended upstairs footprint allowed us to achieve the desired zoning of children and adults in the upper floor.