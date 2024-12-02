Aireys Inlet House

Text description provided by the architects. Aireys Inlet is a small coastal village known and loved for its quiet casual nature, a counterpoint to the higher density development creeping along the coastline from Torquay.

For this project, we were fortunate enough to have a site high on the cliff line with spectacular views to the famous Aireys Lighthouse, Eagle Rock, Lorne, and the ocean beyond.

The house is essentially three levels, although both ground and first floor are split at key moments to take advantage of views and connect back to the landscape.