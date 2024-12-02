Advancing the Singapore model: Vantage by Ellivo Architects balances built form with greenery

Over the past decade there has been a growing, and welcomed, inclination in high density cities around the world to wrap greenery into and around buildings. Domestically, there has also been an increased popularity, where space permits, for urban parkland villages which integrate expansive open space with living, recreation and retail amenities.

Queensland’s Ellivo Architects says that they have a project on the way that will both advance and adopt these concepts.

The first stage of ‘Vantage’, a $180 million masterplanned community slated for development at Benowa, will comprise two residential towers called Dusk and Eve with a combined 59 apartments in two and three bedroom layouts.

The apartments are two of six scheduled for the 2.4-hectare elevated site that will overlook the RACV Royal Pines Resort. When complete, the masterplanned enclave will also comprise parklands, a residents' lounge, a variety of pool options, a gym and lifestyle facilities.

Ellivo says the apartments and the masterplanned community borrow inspiration from both Singaporean and Australian urban planning trends.

“[We’ve] taken cues from a global push for more parks and open spaces to be delivered as part of residential projects - with Singapore leading the Asia-Pacific in its bid to balance built form with greenery.

“Vantage Gold Coast development takes the 'Singapore' model a step further, by moving beyond the trend towards 'sky gardens' and allowing for up to a 75-metre-wide expanse of green space at the core of the development.”

This is more in line with a trend towards urban parkland villages, currently enjoying burgeoning popularity in Brisbane and Melbourne, says Ellivo.

“Vantage is modelled on similar urban parkland villages – combining apartment living with expansive open space and recreation and retail amenities – that have proved hugely popular in Brisbane and Melbourne in recent years, but have been largely absent from the Gold Coast,” explain the architects.

In approaching this open, pedestrian oriented village model, Ellivo has taken advantage of the elevated site in a variety of ways. Firstly, the landscape actually overlays the podium level of each building and extends seamlessly through to a resort-style park at the heart of Vantage. Secondly, the architects have kept the heightened site to promote view corridors through to the hinterland, golf course and towards the Surfers Paradise skyline.

Beyond the metaphors of urban planning trends, Ellivo also say that Dusk and Eve will be aligned with another movement gaining momentum in Australia—the transition from single dwelling to multi-residential living.

“It is anticipated that a significant number of the people who will be living at Vantage will be moving from a home into an apartment, so there has been a strong focus on re-creating the look and feel of a private residence wherever possible,” says the architects.

Vantage adopts a resort-style aesthetic and the architects say this signals a return to pre-GFC design trends, with top shelf fittings and finishes used throughout.

This not exclusive to apartment interiors and Ellivo have worked with Form Landscape Architects to ensure Vantage blends in to the acres of greenery that make up the Royal Pines Resort by using a similar style of lush, sub-tropical planting including Hoop Pines, Tulipwoods and Lily Pillys.

PRODUCTS

ROOFING

Lysaght, Longline in Monument

EXTERIOR WALLS

Lysaght, Longline in Monument

James Hardie, Scyon Axon Cladding, Vertical Profile in Domino PG1A8

Stacked Bluestone Walls

VERTICAL TIMBER SCREENS

Hardwood Timber, Species: Tallow Wood

VERTICAL ALUMINIUM SCREENS

LouvreClad, Sheraton Series Vertical Blade in Dulux Powdercoat Precious Gold Pearl

LouvreClad, Bentley Series Horizontal Blades in Dulux Powdercoat Matt Black

EXTERNAL SOFFIT

Plywood Panels, Clear Finish, 10mm Shadow Gaps

EXTERNAL TILES

Beaumont Tiles, Rivera Chalk Lappato

INTERIORS

KITCHEN BENCHTOPS

Caesarstone, Reconstituted Stone in Frosty Carina Polish

KITCHEN SPLASHBACK

Graphic Glass Services, Bronze Tint Mirror

JOINERY HANDLES

Hafele, H-U-A-112.62.905