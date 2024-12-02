Adaptive reuse of a set of 1960s Melbourne townhouses

Salisbury Townhouses is an adaptive reuse project transforming a set of identical 1960s units into stylish, contemporary townhouses.

Background

The client inherited six identical units in the coveted Melbourne suburb of Blackburn. Following an investigation of the site’s development potential, it was decided that renovating the existing dwellings was the best option.

The renovation

The existing brickwork was bagged and painted, with timber added to the exterior of the second floor. Black windows and screens have been used to create a linking element between the floors, tying together old and new.

It was important that the renovated dwellings pay respect to their context. Materials were chosen for their textural qualities, with skillion roofs used to fit into the neighbourhood context.

Site context

Overall, it was important to re-use as much of the existing buildings as possible, while also adding in a second floor and ensuring it respected the existing dwellings and site context. The stackbond bricking used on the entry porches is another reference to the neighbouring dwellings.

At the same time, the buildings’ careful alignment of materials and crisp detailing set them apart from the rest of the surrounding dwellings.

Sustainability features