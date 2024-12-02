From the architect:

The Abbotsford Eco House was designed to the client’s requirements of a sustainable home which uses recycled materials wherever possible to create a low impact house.

The end result is not just a 7.5 + star building but one that re-used a lot of materials from the original home on the site, as well as reclaimed materials sourced locally to the project.

The northern/eastern orientation maximises the solar access to the home and allows for cross flow ventilation by capturing natural breezes and circulating them via ceiling fans. Internal concrete mass stone clad walls soak in winter thermal heat and distribute it throughout the home in the evening.

Gas boosted hot water from the solar hot water system is integrated into the hydronic heating system and allows for thermally efficient heating. Rainwater is harvested on site for use in toilets and gardens, and a grey water treatment system collects waste water and recycles it throughout the home.

Recycled bricks comprise the brick veneer portions of the building, and recycled weatherboards make up the first floor horizontal cladding.