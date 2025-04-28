A strong connection between indoor and outdoor living was paramount for Aalto residence by Mac Design Studio, ensuring a seamless transition that embraced resort-style tranquillity.



To achieve this, a timeless neutral base palate was carefully selected. Soft grey lime-washed walls, natural oak floors, marble and metal accents formed the foundation, this was complemented by a curated colour palette of fabrics and textures that coexist harmoniously.



Every element, from macro to micro, was thoughtfully considered. Design classics were paired with vintage and antique pieces, while artifacts and accessories reflected the client’s personal style.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

Mac Design Studio: The initial vision for this project was to create a calm oasis with a boutique feel, seamlessly integrating indoor and alfresco living. The goal was to design a home that felt like a private retreat, balancing luxury and comfort while reflecting the clients' personalities and lifestyle. The design emphasized resort-style tranquillity, a timeless neutral palette, and a strong connection between the interior and outdoor spaces.

As the project evolved, the focus expanded beyond aesthetics to incorporate a carefully curated selection of furniture, fittings and artifacts that met the client's personal style. This was balanced by using responsibly sourced materials, natural finishes, and handcrafted furniture created by local artisans. The selection of FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment) became crucial due to site constraints, requiring bespoke solutions that maximized space while maintaining elegance.



The design also adapted the fusion of design classics with vintage and antique pieces balanced with new and existing artworks, this added depth and personality, ensuring a layered, lived-in aesthetic. The outcome not only met the initial vision but elevated it, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming home that harmonizes contemporary luxury with timeless elegance.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



One of the biggest challenges during the design and construction phases was site access. Given that the home is part of a development of eight luxury townhouses in Rose Bay, logistical constraints required careful planning.

The compact nature of the site also meant that moving large furniture pieces posed a challenge. Rather than bringing in oversized items fully assembled, many custom pieces were designed to be modular or prefabricated, allowing for easier transport and on-site assembly.

To navigate the restricted access to the higher levels of the property, hoists were used to lift heavier items into place, reducing the need for manual handling through tight spaces.



Despite these challenges, strategic planning and adaptability ensured that the project maintained its integrity, delivering a sophisticated home that seamlessly blends luxury, craftsmanship, and thoughtful design.



How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

Ensuring that the project met the client’s needs and expectations was a deeply collaborative process, guided by a clear vision and meticulous attention to detail. From the outset, I took a personalized approach, working closely with the clients to understand not just their aesthetic preferences but also their lifestyle, routines, and emotional connection to the space they wanted to create.

The design process began with in-depth consultations, where we explored their inspirations, functional requirements, and the overall atmosphere they wished to achieve. It was important that the home felt like a calm oasis with a boutique feel, seamlessly blending indoor and alfresco living while offering a timeless sense of luxury.

To bring this vision to life, I carefully curated a neutral yet textured material palette, combining soft grey lime-washed walls, natural oak flooring, and a mix of marble and metal accents. These selections provided a sophisticated foundation, further enriched with layered fabrics, art, and custom furnishings to reflect the clients’ personal style.

Flexibility was key throughout the project, and maintaining an ongoing collaborative dialogue with my clients ensured a dynamic design process. Developing designs and curating the perfect balance of furniture, lighting, and accessories allowed the clients to remain actively engaged in the creative journey. Adjustments were made based on their feedback, from fine-tuning the FF&E selections to ensuring that spatial flow and functionality aligned seamlessly with their needs.

Beyond aesthetics, craftsmanship and a timeless design approach were central to delivering a space that resonated with the clients. The result was a home that truly embodied their vision, sophisticated, inviting, and effortlessly liveable, a perfect reflection of their personalities and aspirations.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



Yes! This project incorporated several unique and innovative techniques and materials to enhance both aesthetics and functionality.

One standout feature was the use of breathable lime-wash paint for the walls, which not only contributed to the soft, timeless aesthetic but also improved indoor air quality by allowing surfaces to regulate humidity naturally.



The flooring was crafted from responsibly sourced natural oak, chosen for its durability and ability to age beautifully over time.



Sustainability played a key role in material selection, with recycled and eco-conscious textiles like natural linen and wool being used for upholstery and soft furnishings. Additionally, custom furniture pieces were handcrafted by local artisans, ensuring high-quality craftsmanship while supporting sustainable production practices.



The alfresco living areas featured custom-designed outdoor elements, such as weather-resistant furniture and biophilic design principles that enhanced the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.



By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, this project achieved a harmonious balance of luxury, sustainability, and contemporary living, making it both distinctive and forward-thinking.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

This project is a true reflection of my broader portfolio and design philosophy, which centres around creating timeless, liveable spaces that blend luxury with authenticity and sustainability. My approach is always highly personalized, ensuring that each home is a unique expression of the client’s lifestyle and personality, rather than just a showcase of trends.

At its core, this design embodies the principles that define my work, a carefully curated material palette, and a balance between elegance and comfort. The emphasis on bespoke craftsmanship, sustainable materials, and layering of textures is something I carry through all my projects, ensuring that every space not only looks beautiful but also feels deeply considered and lived in.

Like many of my designs, this home also embraces a mix of old and new, with contemporary pieces sitting alongside vintage and antique elements to create a sense of warmth and character. The use of custom designed furniture and artisanal details further reinforces my belief in design that is both refined and deeply personal.

More broadly, this project continues my exploration of how luxury and contemporary design can coexist, demonstrating that high-end interiors don’t have to come at the expense of responsible sourcing and craftsmanship. It’s a philosophy that shapes all my work creating homes that feel effortlessly sophisticated, rich in detail, and perfectly attuned to the people who live in them.

