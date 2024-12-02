AURA by Aqualand, designed by Woods Bagot with interiors handled by Richards Stanisich, has recently released their penthouse collection. Each is an embodiment of contemporary luxury apartment living, with generously-spaced interiors, sumptuous amenity and lavish textures culminated by Richards Stanisich’s Kirsten Stanisich.

Woods Bagot’s design looks to encapsulate the glory of the harbour city. The glass facade channels the softly eroded forms of the harbour, with the building oriented to frame views out to the city’s most iconic landmarks and scapes. Biophilia is a major cornerstone of the building’s design response, with a green thread running through the precinct.

Each fixture and surface has been expertly curated, channelling the form of the cliffs and shorelines of the harbour. Warm timbers, rugged travertine and sophisticated marbles tell a story of elegance and character, while awe-inspiring statement features like the designer fireplace marry form and function, art and lifestyle.

Generosity is the buzzword amongst the AURA penthouses. Generous showers, bathrooms, bedrooms, wardrobes and pantries all sit amongst the floorplate. As opposed to being synchronised with the building’s curved exterior, the interior features a number of curved elements, including the benchtops, walls and fireplaces.