Melbourne Jet Base has been designed for high net worth individuals who require service, security and privacy that goes beyond a standard airline terminal.

Situated in a discrete location at Melbourne International Airport Tullamarine, the facility has 24-hour access to full-length runways, two expansive hangars with ancillary ground support spaces, in-house customs and immigration screening, generous pilot support areas, function spaces and high-end guest facilities more akin to the world’s finest luxury hotel lobbies.

The jet base’s architectural expression is defined by its elegant and iconic wing form, articulated using aviation-inspired materiality. The interior was designed to create a feeling of warmth, which has been achieved through the use of a uniquely Australian palette of materials, textures and colours, chosen to calm and comfort those in transit.

“Both the design and client team decided at the outset that this facility needed to be uniquely Australian and showcase what our country and culture aspire to, while avoiding at all costs the sense of placeless uniformity so common in airport lounges worldwide,” says Sam Lock, senior associate at Cox Architecture.

“We think our collective approach has resulted in … [a] truly unique contribution to the Melbourne Airport Precinct and the state of Victoria’s tourism sector.”