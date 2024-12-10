From the architect:

Plus Architecture has developed a concept to provide 24 villa and apartment-style accommodations for short and long-term travellers to Western Australia’s remote town of Exmouth.

Located at the canal's edge and ideal for family getaways, 21 Cooyou Close offers single-storey, one-bed, and two-bed villas to the west and double-storey, two-bed apartments to the east – all of which were designed to incorporate and leverage the skills of local trades.

The practice’s design builds on the sharp contextual palette of the locality's golden sun and pristine water by incorporating lush green landscaping within the interactive shared spaces and amenities between the villas and apartments, including a pool, BBQ area and multi-purpose platforms.

Architecturally, these residences leverage rhythmic yet clearly defined expressions backed by sustainable principles – like cross ventilation, deep overhangs for sun control and water collection systems – to ensure the development synergises with the local landscape and community.

The result: a collection of water-front community-focused buildings and open spaces with clear connections and seamless wayfinding – and a new benchmark for affordable remote housing.