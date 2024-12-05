2024 Sustainability Awards Winner: Redfern Station Upgrade

From the architect

Redfern Station, a major Sydney transport hub, has won the Landscape and Urban category at he the 2024 Sustainability Awards.

The station now features a new southern concourse and entrances at Little Eveleigh and Marian Streets, integrating high-quality amenities while respecting the natural, cultural, and built heritage.

The project, which achieved an Excellent Design IS Rating by the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, aligns with NSW’s low-carbon future goals and delivers environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

Design elements draw from Eveleigh’s historical wetland and industrial past, with the adaptive reuse of an old warehouse at 125-127 Little Eveleigh for new station facilities. Improved pedestrian and bicycle zones enhance local access, blending Indigenous, natural, industrial, and contemporary heritage to foster community vibrancy.

Climate-responsive design uses durable materials for the concourse and stairs that allow natural airflow. Water Sensitive Urban Design (WSUD) features include planting beds, raingardens, solar panels, and rainwater storage for irrigation, toilets, and cleaning.

The Marian Street public space and Little Eveleigh Street has transformed into a landscaped shared zone with improved amenities, reducing urban heat island effect.

Transport for NSW led the development of safe, integrated, and efficient transport systems for the people of NSW. Customers are at the centre of everything that they do, including transport planning, strategy, policy, procurement, and other non-service delivery functions across all modes of transport - roads, rail, ferries, light rail and point to point.

They work together with operating agencies, private operators, and industry partners to deliver customer-focused services and projects - making NSW a better place to live, work and visit.

Central to their operations is a Sustainability Plan, which outlines a vision to ‘create a transport system where every journey is people and planet positive.’ The commitment is to achieve Net Zero emissions from operations and fleet from 2035; in 2021, the Sydney Trains network became powered by 100% renewable energy.

The Novo Rail alliance specialises in designing and delivering turnkey rail signalling, traction supply, power supply upgrades, and track improvements for the Sydney Trains network.

It is an alliance between Transport for NSW (owner, partner, and client), Aurecon, Laing O’Rourke, and John Holland, delivering an estimated $1 billion program of rail infrastructure upgrades that will make it easier for people to travel and connect.

Redfern Station was upgraded as part of Transport for NSW’s Transport Access Program which delivers a better experience for public transport customers across NSW by providing accessible, modern, secure, and integrated transport infrastructure.

Key benefits of the programme include increasing accessibility to people with a disability, limited mobility, and parents with prams; modernisation of buildings and facilities for all modes that meet the needs of a growing population; and provision of modern interchanges that support an integrated network and allow seamless transfers between all modes for all customers.

Key sustainability achievements include:

• 11,990 tCO2-e saved in greenhouse gas emissions over asset lifecycle.

• 11% reduction in the materials footprint.

• Conducting climate change risk assessments and adaptations.

• Engaging the local community through a co-design process.

• Enhancing active transport with lifts, shared zones, bike parking, and a connecting concourse.

• Preserving heritage elements and integrating First Nations heritage into site’s interpretation strategy.

• Monitoring air quality, noise, and vibration during construction.

• Add Australian First Canopy Launch and installation over live rail saving 6 weeks program and 3 possession weekends

• innovative 'State First' relocation of the heritage building a span of 60meters at Redfern station.

• Installing 31kW solar PV panels on the new Marian Street entrance canopy.

• Using biodiesel generators and B20 fuel for the site office power.

The Landscape & Urban category was sponsored by Supawood.