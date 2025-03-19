Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Elton Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Elton Group Woodwall
Elton Group Woodwall Angora Minter Ellison
Elton Group Woodwall Cumulus Billbergia Rhodes
Elton Group Woodwall Birch Crown Zurich
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Sofitel Bar
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Planked KPMG Perth
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Planked 101 Collins JLL
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Crown Group GSA
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Quartered Biba Salon
Elton Group Woodwall Havana Hotel Collectionist
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Sofitel
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Sofitel Bar
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Stained Sofitel
Elton Group Woodwall Sapele Quartered Shopping Centre
Elton Group Woodwall
Elton Group Woodwall Angora Minter Ellison
Elton Group Woodwall Cumulus Billbergia Rhodes
Elton Group Woodwall Birch Crown Zurich
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Sofitel Bar
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Planked KPMG Perth
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Planked 101 Collins JLL
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Crown Group GSA
Elton Group Woodwall Walnut Quartered Biba Salon
Elton Group Woodwall Havana Hotel Collectionist
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Sofitel
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Sofitel Bar
Elton Group Woodwall Custom Oak Stained Sofitel
Elton Group Woodwall Sapele Quartered Shopping Centre

WoodWall: Real timber wallpaper

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025

Produced from high-quality real timber veneer WoodWall is prefinished for direct application to plaster or plasterboard with no requirement for any heavy substrate such as MDF and at less than half the cost of traditional veneered panelling. WoodWall can also be wrapped around metal sections to create timber beams or fins.

  • Product checkVersatile and Flexible Application
  • Product checkCost-Effective and Easy Installation
  • Product checkSustainable and Environmentally Friendly
Overview
Description

Produced from high-quality real timber veneer WoodWall is prefinished for direct application to plaster or plasterboard with no requirement for any heavy substrate such as MDF and at less than half the cost of traditional veneered panelling. WoodWall can also be wrapped around metal sections to create timber beams, fins, etc.

Suitable for residential and commercial applications including hospitality, retail, office, yacht and aircraft interiors, WoodWall may be used on walls, elevators, columns, beams and ceilings. Its outstanding flexibility means it can cover radiused and curved surfaces, it can even fold around a 1mm radius in the grain direction, for seam free corners. Available in a range of Eveneer and natural timbers, the large number of sequenced sheets assures consistent matching.

Advantages:

  • Available in 16 Eveneer FSC® certified veneers and a wide range of natural timber veneers
  • Quickly and easily installed by wall-covering professionals with standard wall-covering tools and minimal site disturbance
  • Saves time and money – less than half the cost of conventional timber wall panelling
  • Applies to plaster or plasterboard – with clay based wallpaper glue
  • Applies to metal, plastic or other impermeable surfaces – with contact glue
  • Flexible – for application to curved surfaces
  • Folds around a > 1mm radius – parallel to the grain – for seam free corners
  • Long sequence runs – matched and numbered
  • Group 1 fire rated
  • Environmentally friendly – up to 300% the yield of conventional veneer slicing saves trees

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer Woodwall Fire Test Report Assessment

308.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer WoodWall General Info

1.90 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer WoodWall Material Safety Data Sheet

290.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eveneer WoodWall Quick Facts

353.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Elton Group WoodWall Roman Test Hang Report

492 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap