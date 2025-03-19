WoodWall: Real timber wallpaper
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025
- Versatile and Flexible Application
- Cost-Effective and Easy Installation
- Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly
Overview
Produced from high-quality real timber veneer WoodWall is prefinished for direct application to plaster or plasterboard with no requirement for any heavy substrate such as MDF and at less than half the cost of traditional veneered panelling. WoodWall can also be wrapped around metal sections to create timber beams, fins, etc.
Suitable for residential and commercial applications including hospitality, retail, office, yacht and aircraft interiors, WoodWall may be used on walls, elevators, columns, beams and ceilings. Its outstanding flexibility means it can cover radiused and curved surfaces, it can even fold around a 1mm radius in the grain direction, for seam free corners. Available in a range of Eveneer and natural timbers, the large number of sequenced sheets assures consistent matching.
Advantages:
- Available in 16 Eveneer FSC® certified veneers and a wide range of natural timber veneers
- Quickly and easily installed by wall-covering professionals with standard wall-covering tools and minimal site disturbance
- Saves time and money – less than half the cost of conventional timber wall panelling
- Applies to plaster or plasterboard – with clay based wallpaper glue
- Applies to metal, plastic or other impermeable surfaces – with contact glue
- Flexible – for application to curved surfaces
- Folds around a > 1mm radius – parallel to the grain – for seam free corners
- Long sequence runs – matched and numbered
- Group 1 fire rated
- Environmentally friendly – up to 300% the yield of conventional veneer slicing saves trees
Downloads
Eveneer Woodwall Fire Test Report Assessment
308.3 KB
Eveneer WoodWall General Info
1.90 MB
Eveneer WoodWall Material Safety Data Sheet
290.34 KB
Eveneer WoodWall Quick Facts
353.16 KB
Elton Group WoodWall Roman Test Hang Report
492 KB