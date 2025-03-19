Produced from high-quality real timber veneer WoodWall is prefinished for direct application to plaster or plasterboard with no requirement for any heavy substrate such as MDF and at less than half the cost of traditional veneered panelling. WoodWall can also be wrapped around metal sections to create timber beams, fins, etc.

Suitable for residential and commercial applications including hospitality, retail, office, yacht and aircraft interiors, WoodWall may be used on walls, elevators, columns, beams and ceilings. Its outstanding flexibility means it can cover radiused and curved surfaces, it can even fold around a 1mm radius in the grain direction, for seam free corners. Available in a range of Eveneer and natural timbers, the large number of sequenced sheets assures consistent matching.

Advantages: