Elton Group
Elton Group
Premium

Internal Walls & Ceilings, Flooring, Furniture, External Wall Materials, Insulation, Finishes
News
Eveneer WoodWall timber veneer
Eveneer WoodWall adds grandeur and drama to Melbourne office lobby

A sinuous central stair and dramatic sweeping bulkhead – all enveloped in Elton Group’s innovative Eveneer WoodWall – ad...

Eveneer Infrastructure Australia
Biophilia at the centre of workplace design

Biophilia and function were some of the primary requirements that drove the design of a new office fitout for a governme...

Restrained materials palette lends timeless aesthetic to Boutique Office
Restrained materials palette lends timeless aesthetic to Boutique Office

Timber veneer from the Eveneer collection by Elton Group was part of a refined selection of materials chosen for the Bou...

Eveneer at the centre of neutral and refined palette selected for new MAD Studio
Eveneer at the centre of neutral and refined palette selected for new MAD Studio

The materials palette chosen for the new MAD Studio in suburban Adelaide was built around Eveneer timber veneer from Elt...

WoodWall delivers with Parisian elegance for Garcon Bleu restaurant, Sofitel Adelaide
WoodWall delivers with Parisian elegance for Garcon Bleu restaurant, Sofitel Adelaide

The selection, sourcing and authenticity of the timber veneer played an important role in bringing the design to life.

Eveneer adds warmth and luxury to the Inside Outside house
Eveneer adds warmth and luxury to the Inside Outside house

The Inside Outside house is a family home designed by Alex Mason of Studio aem to provide its future occupants a warm, h...

New apartment interiors transformed with Eveneer to create a ‘forever home’
New apartment interiors transformed with Eveneer to create a ‘forever home’

The owners of the recently completed Walan apartment unit wanted to add their personal touch to the interiors as they fe...

Master joiner shares his knowledge with the design industry
Master joiner shares his knowledge with the design industry

Matt Appino of MSA Prestige Woodcraft is passionate about the hands-on making and crafting of furniture, joinery and pan...

Classic veneer from ALPI Designer Collections showcased at Venice Biennale 2018
Classic veneer from ALPI Designer Collections showcased at Venice Biennale 2018

ALPI Xilo Striped XL White, a classic veneer from Alpi Designer Collections, was featured in the Asplund Pavilion at the...

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Michael Elton from Elton Group
Q&A with Michael Elton from Elton Group

Elton Group was founded in Melbourne in the 1930s. The current Managing Director Michael Elton, grandson of the founder,...

Plywood without the downsides: Elton Group’s EPly PanguaPureGlue
Plywood without the downsides: Elton Group’s EPly PanguaPureGlue

Elton Group’s EPly PanguaPureGlue was developed with No Added Formaldehyde (NAF). PanguaPureGlue significantly reduces V...

Real face value: Eveneer prefinished timber veneers
Real face value: Eveneer prefinished timber veneers

Solid wood is often touted as the be all and end all of timber products. To do so, however, would be to neglect the inhe...

Contact
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
