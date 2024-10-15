Logo
Wilsonart®: A silica-free alternative to stone

Last Updated on 15 Oct 2024

The Wilsonart® portfolio is broad and diverse, with surface solutions that elevate contemporary or traditional styles with stunning visual appeal and craftsmanship that stands up to everyday life. Wilsonart® is known for its innovation in decorative low pressure melamine panels (LPM) and high pressure laminates (HPL) and takes the lead with design versatility.

Overview
Description

Enduring Elegance, Unmatched Performance

The Wilsonart® portfolio is broad and diverse, with surface solutions that elevate contemporary or traditional styles with stunning visual appeal and craftsmanship that stands up to everyday life. Wilsonart® takes the lead with design versatility, lasting visual appeal, and practical maintenance.

Wilsonart® is known for its innovation in decorative low pressure melamine panels (LPM) and high pressure laminates (HPL). We are proud that all of our LPM panels are made right here in Australia. Wilsonart® is driven by providing beautiful, hard-working, on-trend and high performance engineered surfaces for whatever you need to cover.

Wilsonart® also engineers solutions such as THINSCAPE® that are inspired by the beauty and strength of nature — yet effortlessly outperform natural materials like granite, natural stone, timber veneer, and more.

THINSCAPE® Performance Tops offer a distinctive stone alternative, featuring an unparalleled blend of premium design, exceptional resilience, easy upkeep, and a cost-effective installation.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart HPL Collection Brochure

1.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart LPM Collection Brochure

989.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart The Traceless Collection Brochure

3.75 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart Thinscape Brochure

11.02 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
