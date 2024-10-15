Enduring Elegance, Unmatched Performance

The Wilsonart® portfolio is broad and diverse, with surface solutions that elevate contemporary or traditional styles with stunning visual appeal and craftsmanship that stands up to everyday life. Wilsonart® takes the lead with design versatility, lasting visual appeal, and practical maintenance.

Wilsonart® is known for its innovation in decorative low pressure melamine panels (LPM) and high pressure laminates (HPL). We are proud that all of our LPM panels are made right here in Australia. Wilsonart® is driven by providing beautiful, hard-working, on-trend and high performance engineered surfaces for whatever you need to cover.

Wilsonart® also engineers solutions such as THINSCAPE® that are inspired by the beauty and strength of nature — yet effortlessly outperform natural materials like granite, natural stone, timber veneer, and more.

THINSCAPE® Performance Tops offer a distinctive stone alternative, featuring an unparalleled blend of premium design, exceptional resilience, easy upkeep, and a cost-effective installation.