Wilsonart®: A silica-free alternative to stone
Last Updated on 15 Oct 2024
Overview
Enduring Elegance, Unmatched Performance
The Wilsonart® portfolio is broad and diverse, with surface solutions that elevate contemporary or traditional styles with stunning visual appeal and craftsmanship that stands up to everyday life. Wilsonart® takes the lead with design versatility, lasting visual appeal, and practical maintenance.
Wilsonart® is known for its innovation in decorative low pressure melamine panels (LPM) and high pressure laminates (HPL). We are proud that all of our LPM panels are made right here in Australia. Wilsonart® is driven by providing beautiful, hard-working, on-trend and high performance engineered surfaces for whatever you need to cover.
Wilsonart® also engineers solutions such as THINSCAPE® that are inspired by the beauty and strength of nature — yet effortlessly outperform natural materials like granite, natural stone, timber veneer, and more.
THINSCAPE® Performance Tops offer a distinctive stone alternative, featuring an unparalleled blend of premium design, exceptional resilience, easy upkeep, and a cost-effective installation.
Downloads
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart HPL Collection Brochure
1.15 MB
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart LPM Collection Brochure
989.51 KB
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart The Traceless Collection Brochure
3.75 MB
HVG Decorative Building Wilsonart Thinscape Brochure
11.02 MB
Contact
Sydney Office 29 Henderson St1300 854 166
Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street1300 854 166
Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue1300 854 166
Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive1300 854 166
Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge1300 854 166