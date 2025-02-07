WAVE BLADES: Sculptured features for walls and ceilings
WAVE BLADES by SUPAWOOD is a sculptured timber blade system which allows you to create free-flowing organic features. With SUPAWOOD’s full technical support throughout, creating the effect you visualise can be achieved easily within the budget allocated. WAVE BLADES will make your next project truly unique.
- Concealed fixing options
- Australian Made
- Excellent durability and low maintenance
Overview
SUPAWOOD’s WAVE BLADES, a proprietary ceiling system, makes creating contoured wooden blade features affordable and easy to specify.
In the past creating a unique touch for your project within budget constraints was challenging as traditionally it involved a custom joinery unit which was laborious to document and very expensive.
SUPAWOOD have developed this unique system to address a fast growing trend in interior design:
- Design and specification has been made simple: SUPAWOOD will advise and help you plan the best way to achieve exactly the effect you visualise, and will guide you through the whole design process. Once the planning stage is complete, Supawood will then manufacture custom profile blades to the exact layout needed to create your design.
- Installation simplified: To ensure all is configured to plan onsite, each blade has a concealed label and is notched to fits exactly like piece in a jigsaw puzzle. All blades are delivered prefinished and in marked packaging by area for easy identification in the installation sequence. WAVE BLADES also come with a simple fixing system to further minimise installation time.
This product is suitable for installation by any approved partition contractor.
Features and benefits:
- Warmth and beauty of timber finishes as well as solid colours
- Can be matched to acoustic panels, ceiling tiles and beams
- Acoustic options available
- Pre-finished blades for quick installation on site
- Fire Group 1 versions available
- Easy to specify and shopdrawing service available
- Ideal for providing hidden access in both ceilings and walls to service areas or amenities etc
WAVE BLADES sculptured features are the ideal lining solution for both new builds and refurbishments in areas such as lobbies, reception areas, passageways, office fit-outs, restaurants, clubs, libraries, classrooms, lecture theatres, retails outlets or any other area where a striking linear effect and or acoustic performance is required.
