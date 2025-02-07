WAVE BLADES: Sculptured features for walls and ceilings

SUPAWOOD’s WAVE BLADES, a proprietary ceiling system, makes creating contoured wooden blade features affordable and easy to specify.

In the past creating a unique touch for your project within budget constraints was challenging as traditionally it involved a custom joinery unit which was laborious to document and very expensive.

SUPAWOOD have developed this unique system to address a fast growing trend in interior design:

Design and specification has been made simple: SUPAWOOD will advise and help you plan the best way to achieve exactly the effect you visualise, and will guide you through the whole design process. Once the planning stage is complete, Supawood will then manufacture custom profile blades to the exact layout needed to create your design.

Installation simplified: To ensure all is configured to plan onsite, each blade has a concealed label and is notched to fits exactly like piece in a jigsaw puzzle. All blades are delivered prefinished and in marked packaging by area for easy identification in the installation sequence. WAVE BLADES also come with a simple fixing system to further minimise installation time.

This product is suitable for installation by any approved partition contractor.

Features and benefits:

Warmth and beauty of timber finishes as well as solid colours

Can be matched to acoustic panels, ceiling tiles and beams

Acoustic options available

Pre-finished blades for quick installation on site

Fire Group 1 versions available

Easy to specify and shopdrawing service available

Ideal for providing hidden access in both ceilings and walls to service areas or amenities etc

WAVE BLADES sculptured features are the ideal lining solution for both new builds and refurbishments in areas such as lobbies, reception areas, passageways, office fit-outs, restaurants, clubs, libraries, classrooms, lecture theatres, retails outlets or any other area where a striking linear effect and or acoustic performance is required.