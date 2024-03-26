Logo
SUPAWOOD Architectural Lining Systems
SUPAWOOD WAFFLE BLADES JQZ Speculative Suite
SUPAWOOD WAFFLE BLADES Product Sample
SUPAWOOD WAFFLE BLADES Workplace Adelaide
WAFFLE BLADES: Striking geometric effects

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2024

Striking acoustic & feature lining solution. WAFFLE BLADES is the latest product from Supawood that brings together the best of both worlds; superior acoustic ceilings with chic, custom-made geometric 3-dimensional cube designs that add warm and richness to any interior space.

Striking Acoustic & Feature Lining Solutions

WAFFLE BLADES is the latest product from SUPAWOOD that brings together the best of both worlds; superior acoustic ceilings with chic, custom-made geometric 3-dimensional cube designs that add warm and richness to any interior space.

WAFFLE BLADE is a cost-effective ceiling lining system that allows you to easily design striking geometric cube shape effects in a variety of woodgrain finishes including Natural Timber Veneer (SUPAVANEER), Tactile Woodgrains (SUPATEXTURE) and veneer and coloured laminates (SUPAFINISH). The beauty of wood finishes adds a natural warmth to any interior space and WAFFLE BLADES has the added benefit of superior sound absorption.

With WAFFLE BLADES, your design has the potential to redefine ceilings as we know them. They are also super quick to install and have a short lead time.

SUPAWOOD WAFFLE BLADES Brochure

1.63 MB

Download
Display AddressBathurst, NSW

New South Wales Office 20 Bradwardine Rd

1800 002 123
Postal AddressBathurst, NSW

PO BOX 9022

1800 002 123
