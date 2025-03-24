Logo
DecorSystems Vogl Green Square Library NSW
DecorSystems Vogl Brindabella Circuit ACT
DecorSystems Vogl Brindabella Circuit ACT - 2
DecorSystems Vogl Coverforce Barangaroo
DecorSystems Vogl Australian Catholic University ACT
DecorSystems Vogl 900 Ann Street QLD
DecorSystems Vogl Mineral Resources HQ WA
DecorSystems Vogl Hilltops Young Library
|

Vogl: Seamless and easy-to-install plasterboard

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Experience the seamless blend of German engineering and elegance with Vogl's perforated plasterboard ceiling panels. Designed for continuous, calm, and inviting spaces, Vogl ensures flawless acoustics and design continuity, whether in a narrow hallway or a large auditorium. 

  • Product checkCrack Resistant
  • Product checkSimple Installation
  • Product checkSeamless finish
Overview
Description

Experience the seamless blend of German engineering and elegance with Vogl's perforated plasterboard ceiling panels. Designed for continuous, calm, and inviting spaces, Vogl ensures flawless acoustics and design continuity, whether in a narrow hallway or a large auditorium. With a simple, easy-to-install kit containing all materials, equipment, and instructions, Vogl brings understated elegance to any space.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Decor Brochure

4.47 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Product Declaration

363.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Acoustic Data Sheets

623.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Material Safety Data

53.59 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Specification Form

37.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Care Maintenance

33.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Fire Certificate

274.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vogl Warranty

76.96 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

