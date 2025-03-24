Vogl: Seamless and easy-to-install plasterboard
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
Experience the seamless blend of German engineering and elegance with Vogl's perforated plasterboard ceiling panels. Designed for continuous, calm, and inviting spaces, Vogl ensures flawless acoustics and design continuity, whether in a narrow hallway or a large auditorium.
- Crack Resistant
- Simple Installation
- Seamless finish
Overview
Experience the seamless blend of German engineering and elegance with Vogl's perforated plasterboard ceiling panels. Designed for continuous, calm, and inviting spaces, Vogl ensures flawless acoustics and design continuity, whether in a narrow hallway or a large auditorium. With a simple, easy-to-install kit containing all materials, equipment, and instructions, Vogl brings understated elegance to any space.
Downloads
Vogl Decor Brochure
4.47 MB
Vogl Product Declaration
363.53 KB
Vogl Acoustic Data Sheets
623.27 KB
Vogl Material Safety Data
53.59 KB
Vogl Specification Form
37.84 KB
Vogl Care Maintenance
33.21 KB
Vogl Fire Certificate
274.33 KB
Vogl Warranty
76.96 KB
Contact
New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street1800 835 035