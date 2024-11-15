Generally speaking, our acoustic panels and planks must be protected from direct contact with moisture and humid air and be stored in absolutely dry conditions. The products must be stored lying flat on dry wooden planks or pallets. The products must be completely protected from humidity with plastic wrap. Please pay special attention to moisture in the floor in new buildings. Timber panels, like other wood-based products and many other building materials, will respond to fluctuations in relative humidity and variations in temperature. Board dimensions are closely related to moisture content. It is imperative that all timber-based panels are acclimatised in the immediate area in which they are to be installed for seven (7) days before installation. Panels should be split from the packing and placed around the room without any obstruction to hinder their capacity to ‘breathe’. You need to ensure evidence of this acclimatisation process is photographed and documented. Room temperature and humidity levels should remain constant and conform with accepted building practices thus ensuring environmental stability and panel longevity. Areas that are exposed to higher than normal amounts of direct sunlight, moisture, humidity and any other special considerations should be referred to your Project Consultants at Decor Systems for project-specific advice.