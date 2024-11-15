Frequently Asked Questions
Lead times can vary depending on a variety of factors including: Your choice of substrate. Some materials are instantly available, while others have a lead time of up to 6 weeks. The type of finish you select has an impact on lead times. Panels we supply pre-painted will take a little longer than panels delivered without a finish. Similarly, laminate/foil finishes eliminate the painting process. We recommend you speak to your Decor Systems Consultant to establish parameters around lead times to ensure timely delivery to your project.
Absolutely! Standard size panels are great, however, we are more than happy to work with you to customise your panels to ensure an optimum outcome for your project. Every project we work on is custom made – no job is the same!
We do. We suggest you speak to your Decor Systems Consultant to come up with the best method and system of installation for your project. They will consider the location, site dynamics and application to come up with the best outcome bespoke to your project.
Absolutely! We understand that there will often be budget challenges on your project. We are always happy to explore and offer alternatives that will still look great and meet the designers aesthetic and acoustic requirements.
Generally speaking, our acoustic panels and planks must be protected from direct contact with moisture and humid air and be stored in absolutely dry conditions. The products must be stored lying flat on dry wooden planks or pallets. The products must be completely protected from humidity with plastic wrap. Please pay special attention to moisture in the floor in new buildings. Timber panels, like other wood-based products and many other building materials, will respond to fluctuations in relative humidity and variations in temperature. Board dimensions are closely related to moisture content. It is imperative that all timber-based panels are acclimatised in the immediate area in which they are to be installed for seven (7) days before installation. Panels should be split from the packing and placed around the room without any obstruction to hinder their capacity to ‘breathe’. You need to ensure evidence of this acclimatisation process is photographed and documented. Room temperature and humidity levels should remain constant and conform with accepted building practices thus ensuring environmental stability and panel longevity. Areas that are exposed to higher than normal amounts of direct sunlight, moisture, humidity and any other special considerations should be referred to your Project Consultants at Decor Systems for project-specific advice.
Yes, we do. From Broome to Bundaberg, Canberra to Christchurch, Parramatta to Perth, and a lot of other places! We go to extraordinary lengths to ensure your order is packed and crated with utmost care to ensure it arrives on your site in pristine condition.
We unconditionally warrant that our products will arrive exactly as specified. Furthermore, we unconditionally guarantee your Decor Systems panels for 99 years! Please refer to our full warranty for details.
Yes, we do. These will be prepared and forwarded to you for checking and sign-off to ensure your order is delivered exactly as it should be.
We do. Please contact your Decor Systems Consultant to facilitate this for you. We will be delighted to demonstrate how we can enhance your learning as well as practical assistance in moving forward on your design challenges.
In the simplest possible terms, a NRC (or Noise Reduction Coefficient) is the number that represents the effectiveness of a material at absorbing sound. The NRC is a single-number determined in a lab test and used for rating how absorptive a particular material is. This industry standard ranges from 0 to 1. It is simply the average of the mid-frequency sound absorption coefficients (250, 500, 1000 and 2000 Herts). Based on the testing methodology, and depending upon the material’s shape or surface area, some products can test at an NRC above 1.
We have a comprehensive folio of accredited acoustic panel tests that cover the whole spectrum of our range of decorative panel systems. Please contact us for a copy, or better still, simply call one of our amazing Project Ambassadors who will be delighted to assist you with this in view of making sure you obtain the optimum outcome for your design schematics.
Decor Systems are designed for ease of installation. Panel systems are modular, supplied with all fixings, and are compatible with all standard Furring Channel/Stud and Track systems. Using standard framing systems means it is normally recommended you include Decor Systems panels in the Drywall package.
Both. Some lining systems are more suited to walls than ceilings and vice versa.
This depends on your project requirements. Critical factors can encompass: Degree of impact resistance required. Interior or exterior installation. Rust/Mould resistance required. Type of finish required. Installation methodology to be employed. Wall or ceiling application. We suggest you contact your dedicated Project Ambassador for advice; they will be delighted to work through the challenges with you.
Decor Systems decorative panels are available in the following finishes: Raw Painted Veneer finish with DecorClear coatings DecorThane polyurethane finishes to Decor timber panels. DecorImage and Smartlook laminate finishes. These are the most popular finishes; others are available – just ask.
Please refer to the MSDS sheet for each product on the relevant PRODUCT page. These comprehensive data sheets itemise all you need to know about the properties of our panels.