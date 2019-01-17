Villaboard™ lining is a flat sheet with long edges recessed for flush jointing. Sanded smooth, Villaboard lining is a seamless flat surface that can be painted, wallpapered or tiled to create a wide range of looks. Villaboard lining is suitable for use as an internal wall and ceiling lining in bathrooms, laundries, kitchens and high-traffic areas in residential, medium density and commercial buildings, where a durable wet area lining or a durable, seamless flat surface is required. It can be installed on either timber or light gauge steel framed walls.