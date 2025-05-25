Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Knauf Logo USG boral
Knauf
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Knauf Ventshaft Hallway
Knauf Ventshaft Construction
Knauf Ventshaft Hallway
Knauf Ventshaft Construction

Ventshaft™: Fire-rated, space-saving shaft wall systems

Knauf Ventshaft™ Systems offer fire-rated, acoustic-compliant wall solutions for service risers and vents in multi-storey buildings. Lightweight and easy to install from one side, they are ideal for compact spaces in commercial and residential developments, including hotels.

Overview
Description

Ventshaft™ Systems provide efficient fire-rated wall solutions for enclosures around small floor penetrations, vents, and service risers. Designed for commercial and residential buildings, they are ideal for hotels and multi-storey developments.

Features and Benefits: 
Fire Performance: Tested by CSIRO and BRANZ, offering fire resistance up to -/120/120 in both directions.

Acoustic Compliance: Meets NCC acoustic provisions for risers in non-habitable and habitable spaces.

Lightweight and Space-Saving: Optimized for minimal footprint and easy installation.

Fast Construction: Built from one side, eliminating shaft-side access and wet trades.

Versatile Design: Supports various penetrations, including power points, dampers, and pipes.

Applications: Used in multi-storey buildings, Knauf Ventshaft Systems enclose service shafts, air returns, and exhaust risers between levels. They are well-suited for areas requiring compact, fire-rated, and acoustic-compliant solutions.

Downloads
Brochure
Ventshaft™

10.94 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap