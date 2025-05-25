Ventshaft™ Systems provide efficient fire-rated wall solutions for enclosures around small floor penetrations, vents, and service risers. Designed for commercial and residential buildings, they are ideal for hotels and multi-storey developments.

Features and Benefits:

Fire Performance: Tested by CSIRO and BRANZ, offering fire resistance up to -/120/120 in both directions.



Acoustic Compliance: Meets NCC acoustic provisions for risers in non-habitable and habitable spaces.



Lightweight and Space-Saving: Optimized for minimal footprint and easy installation.



Fast Construction: Built from one side, eliminating shaft-side access and wet trades.



Versatile Design: Supports various penetrations, including power points, dampers, and pipes.



Applications: Used in multi-storey buildings, Knauf Ventshaft Systems enclose service shafts, air returns, and exhaust risers between levels. They are well-suited for areas requiring compact, fire-rated, and acoustic-compliant solutions.