Ventshaft™: Fire-rated, space-saving shaft wall systems
Knauf Ventshaft™ Systems offer fire-rated, acoustic-compliant wall solutions for service risers and vents in multi-storey buildings. Lightweight and easy to install from one side, they are ideal for compact spaces in commercial and residential developments, including hotels.
Overview
Ventshaft™ Systems provide efficient fire-rated wall solutions for enclosures around small floor penetrations, vents, and service risers. Designed for commercial and residential buildings, they are ideal for hotels and multi-storey developments.
Features and Benefits:
Fire Performance: Tested by CSIRO and BRANZ, offering fire resistance up to -/120/120 in both directions.
Acoustic Compliance: Meets NCC acoustic provisions for risers in non-habitable and habitable spaces.
Lightweight and Space-Saving: Optimized for minimal footprint and easy installation.
Fast Construction: Built from one side, eliminating shaft-side access and wet trades.
Versatile Design: Supports various penetrations, including power points, dampers, and pipes.
Applications: Used in multi-storey buildings, Knauf Ventshaft Systems enclose service shafts, air returns, and exhaust risers between levels. They are well-suited for areas requiring compact, fire-rated, and acoustic-compliant solutions.