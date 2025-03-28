Logo
Supplier Image
Architectural Window Systems (AWS)
Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

The Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series is an excellent energy efficient option. Using patented technology, the Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series combines double glazing with an embedded frame, minimising heat transfer in and out of the home. This range has been developed inline with increases to energy efficient performance ratings.

Overview
Description

With the embedded frame the Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series creates the illusion of space and a seamless connection between the outdoors and in. It’s a minimalist and modern aesthetic.

The range includes a sliding window, awning window and sliding door.

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
