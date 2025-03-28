The Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series is an excellent energy efficient option. Using patented technology, the Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series combines double glazing with an embedded frame, minimising heat transfer in and out of the home. This range has been developed inline with increases to energy efficient performance ratings.

With the embedded frame the Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series creates the illusion of space and a seamless connection between the outdoors and in. It’s a minimalist and modern aesthetic.

The range includes a sliding window, awning window and sliding door.