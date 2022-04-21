Electrolux aims to create an ecosystem of products and services that make it easy and inspiring for you to eat and live more sustainably. The UltimateTaste Kitchen Range from Electrolux features microwaves, ovens, cooktops, freestanding cookers, rangehoods and fridges. Electrolux has a dedicated team that looks after architects and designers, allowing you to select well-designed Electrolux Kitchen and Laundry appliances for your projects, whatever the size.

Electrolux Ultimate Taste 900 Multifunction Pyrolytic oven

Winner of the prestigious Good Design Award – Domestic Appliances, the Electrolux Ultimate Taste 900 Multifunction Pyrolytic oven will take your cooking experience to the next level with its 17 functions including SteamBake and AirFryPlus, a twin fan system, pyrolytic cleaning, Intuitive Oven Interface and a food probe.