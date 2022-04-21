Logo
Electrolux Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range Airfry
Electrolux Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range Commercial Kitchen
Electrolux Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range Commercial Kitchen
Electrolux Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range Hero
Electrolux Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range Product
Electrolux Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range Sample
Ultimate Taste Kitchen Range including a Good Design winning oven

21 Apr 2022

Electrolux aims to create an ecosystem of products and services that make it easy and inspiring for you to eat and live more sustainably. Electrolux has a dedicated team that looks after architects and designers, allowing you to select well-designed Electrolux Kitchen and Laundry appliances for your projects.

Overview
Description

Electrolux aims to create an ecosystem of products and services that make it easy and inspiring for you to eat and live more sustainably. The UltimateTaste Kitchen Range from Electrolux features microwaves, ovens, cooktops, freestanding cookers, rangehoods and fridges. Electrolux has a dedicated team that looks after architects and designers, allowing you to select well-designed Electrolux Kitchen and Laundry appliances for your projects, whatever the size.

Electrolux Ultimate Taste 900 Multifunction Pyrolytic oven

Winner of the prestigious Good Design Award – Domestic Appliances, the Electrolux Ultimate Taste 900 Multifunction Pyrolytic oven will take your cooking experience to the next level with its 17 functions including SteamBake and AirFryPlus, a twin fan system, pyrolytic cleaning, Intuitive Oven Interface and a food probe.

Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Head Office 163 O'Riordan St.

1300363672
