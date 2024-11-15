Logo
Electrolux
Electrolux

KitchensBathroom & Laundry
News
Electrolux Group joins the We Mean Business Coalition at COP29
Electrolux Group joins the We Mean Business Coalition at COP29

Electrolux Group is proud to join the We Mean Business Coalition and 260+ companies at COP29 that are urging governments...

“Gen Z consumers are shaping the future of connected home appliances”
“Gen Z consumers are shaping the future of connected home appliances”

“Gen Z consumers are now driving the connected appliance agenda. We need to be ready and surpass their expectations,” sa...

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Electrolux GRO: Sprouting a sustainable kitchen revolution
Electrolux GRO: Sprouting a sustainable kitchen revolution

There is no doubt that the need for a kitchen system that both inspires and facilitates a more sustainable relationship ...

Working for a Better Future is a team effort: Electrolux Group leads the way
Working for a Better Future is a team effort: Electrolux Group leads the way

Sustainability in the home appliance industry is constantly evolving – and there is no doubt that the rate of progress i...

Sustainability trends in multiple residential dwellings
Sustainability trends in multiple residential dwellings

The era of hyper-local, responsive multi-residential development is here. Australian architects and designers are embrac...

The Perch: Architecture and nature become one on Dangar Island
The Perch: Architecture and nature become one on Dangar Island

Nestled among the old-growth Blackbutt trees on Sydney's Dangar Island, The Perch's simple design blends with its natura...

If multi-res is the future, how do we get it right?
If multi-res is the future, how do we get it right?

While there are an array of luxurious multi-residential complexes currently hitting the market, not all are created with...

Why sustainability and business are one and the same at Electrolux Group
Why sustainability and business are one and the same at Electrolux Group

It’s widely accepted that although each one of us bears responsibility to make more sustainable decisions and minimise t...

Cooking up a greener future with Monica Mazioun, Electrolux Group's Design Lead for Sustainability
Cooking up a greener future with Monica Mazioun, Electrolux Group's Design Lead for Sustainability

Electrolux Group has been a leader in sustainability since releasing their first environmental policy back in 1991, when...

Electrolux Group empowers design professionals with a cutting-edge BIM content library
Electrolux Group empowers design professionals with a cutting-edge BIM content library

In an era marked by environmental challenges, the architecture and design industry holds a pivotal role in shaping a sus...

Multi-residential: Sustainably designing for many
Multi-residential: Sustainably designing for many

The onus is now on our built environment to prioritise sustainable building practices. Many studios and architects are l...

Mascot, NSW

Head Office 163 O'Riordan St.

1300363672
