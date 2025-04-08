Trurock®: When compromise is not an option

Trurock® is a high-performance, multi-functional plasterboard engineered with a high-density gypsum core, glass fibre reinforcement and a recycled, heavy-duty purple liner paper.

Designed to simplify specification and installation, Trurock combines multiple performance benefits in a single solution — mould, impact, fire and water resistance, plus effective sound insulation.

Suitable for commercial walls, ceilings and specialty systems, Trurock is commonly used in healthcare, education, retail, office environments and commercial bathrooms — anywhere high durability and compliance are essential.

Its robust composition makes it easy to handle, install, repair and maintain, helping to reduce ongoing lifecycle costs. Trurock is suitable for both loadbearing and non-loadbearing applications and performs reliably where acoustic performance is required.