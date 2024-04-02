Trucell open cell ceilings
SAS800 Trucell is a decorative open cell ceiling, for airflow and smoke extraction applications. The metal ceiling system comprises a series of open cell modules designed to lay onto a suspension grid. The ceiling tiles can integrate within other metal ceiling systems and plasterboard ceilings.
Overview
Our open cell ceiling systems are ideal for retail, transport or leisure applications with high human traffic flow. Rapid and safe smoke extraction is critical in such environments.