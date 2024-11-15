SAS International Australia

Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Metal ceiling system elevates aesthetics and function in grand lobby at North Sydney office tower
The SAS750 metal ceiling system was the ideal choice for 101 Miller Street as it can accommodate unique curves, waveform...
SAS metal ceiling systems achieve Global GreenTagCertTM GreenRate Level A re-certification
SAS International has achieved re-certification of Global GreenTagCertTM GreenRate Level A certification for their grid ...
SAS130 metal ceiling lay-in tiles achieve cohesive design in Sydney office fitout
Designed by Siren Design Group the Iris Capital office features a sophisticated and efficient workspace complete with SA...
SAS metal ceiling system pushes design boundaries at NEXT DC’s P2 Perth data centre
P2 Perth illuminates the night sky with NEXT DC’s vibrant corporate colours, an aesthetic that is extended indoors with ...
How NEXUS is making a difference in data centre ceiling design
SAS International’s NEXUS solution has been designed specifically to address the unique challenges faced by data centres...
Understanding sound absorption coefficient – and why it matters in design
When it comes to the materials used to absorb acoustic energy, which is essentially reducing sound, you want to be able ...
SAS metal ceilings continue to play key role in Auckland International Airport transformation
For this phase of the project, the team at Peddlethorpe chose SAS International's versatile SAS740 system for the ceilin...
Ceiling system truly amazes at Colliers Parramatta fitout
The A/Maze Collection is more than just another ceiling system. It's an experience that inspires productivity, fosters f...
SAS colour-matched ceilings meet design intent at Chevron HQ in Perth
Hassell chose SAS740 linear metal ceilings in a bespoke WoodTones dye-sublimation finish, paying tribute to the Australi...
Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Craig Penton, General Manager and Divisional Director at SAS International Australasia
With extensive experience in the construction industry and a passion for environmental stewardship, Craig’s leadership h...
The SAS310 lay-in tile system reimagined: SAS International’s signature product gets an environmental upgrade
SAS International, a leading manufacturer of ceilings and architectural metalwork, is renowned for its commitment to qua...
The eagle has landed: Brisbane’s iconic carbon-neutral premium office building soars with SAS International sustainable ceiling system
The Brisbane skyline has been forever transformed by the construction of One One One Eagle Street, an iconic skyscraper ...
Sustainability trends in international design
While we often (understandably) focus on the architecture and design industries, it’s important to remember that there i...
Taking a worldview: Introducing International Design
We here at Architecture & Design are a very Australian-focused masthead, but that doesn’t mean we don’t keep an eye on w...