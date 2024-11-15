Logo
SAS International Australia
Internal Walls & Ceilings
International Design

News
SAS750 metal ceiling system
Metal ceiling system elevates aesthetics and function in grand lobby at North Sydney office tower

The SAS750 metal ceiling system was the ideal choice for 101 Miller Street as it can accommodate unique curves, waveform...

SAS metal ceiling systems achieve Global GreenTagCertTM GreenRate Level A re-certification
SAS metal ceiling systems achieve Global GreenTagCertTM GreenRate Level A re-certification

SAS International has achieved re-certification of Global GreenTagCertTM GreenRate Level A certification for their grid ...

SAS130 metal ceiling lay-in tiles achieve cohesive design in Sydney office fitout
SAS130 metal ceiling lay-in tiles achieve cohesive design in Sydney office fitout

Designed by Siren Design Group the Iris Capital office features a sophisticated and efficient workspace complete with SA...

SAS metal ceiling system pushes design boundaries at NEXT DC’s P2 Perth data centre
SAS metal ceiling system pushes design boundaries at NEXT DC’s P2 Perth data centre

P2 Perth illuminates the night sky with NEXT DC’s vibrant corporate colours, an aesthetic that is extended indoors with ...

SAS International Nexus
How NEXUS is making a difference in data centre ceiling design

SAS International’s NEXUS solution has been designed specifically to address the unique challenges faced by data centres...

Understanding sound absorption coefficient – and why it matters in design
Understanding sound absorption coefficient – and why it matters in design

When it comes to the materials used to absorb acoustic energy, which is essentially reducing sound, you want to be able ...

SAS metal ceilings continue to play key role in Auckland International Airport transformation
SAS metal ceilings continue to play key role in Auckland International Airport transformation

For this phase of the project, the team at Peddlethorpe chose SAS International's versatile SAS740 system for the ceilin...

Ceiling system truly amazes at Colliers Parramatta fitout
Ceiling system truly amazes at Colliers Parramatta fitout

The A/Maze Collection is more than just another ceiling system. It's an experience that inspires productivity, fosters f...

SAS colour-matched ceilings meet design intent at Chevron HQ in Perth
SAS colour-matched ceilings meet design intent at Chevron HQ in Perth

Hassell chose SAS740 linear metal ceilings in a bespoke WoodTones dye-sublimation finish, paying tribute to the Australi...

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Craig Penton, General Manager and Divisional Director at SAS International Australasia
Q&A with Craig Penton, General Manager and Divisional Director at SAS International Australasia

With extensive experience in the construction industry and a passion for environmental stewardship, Craig’s leadership h...

The SAS310 lay-in tile system reimagined: SAS International’s signature product gets an environmental upgrade
The SAS310 lay-in tile system reimagined: SAS International’s signature product gets an environmental upgrade

SAS International, a leading manufacturer of ceilings and architectural metalwork, is renowned for its commitment to qua...

The eagle has landed: Brisbane’s iconic carbon-neutral premium office building soars with SAS International sustainable ceiling system
The eagle has landed: Brisbane’s iconic carbon-neutral premium office building soars with SAS International sustainable ceiling system

The Brisbane skyline has been forever transformed by the construction of One One One Eagle Street, an iconic skyscraper ...

Sustainability trends in international design
Sustainability trends in international design

While we often (understandably) focus on the architecture and design industries, it’s important to remember that there i...

Taking a worldview: Introducing International Design
Taking a worldview: Introducing International Design

We here at Architecture & Design are a very Australian-focused masthead, but that doesn’t mean we don’t keep an eye on w...

Contact
Sydney, NSW

SAS International Australia Level 7 23-25 O'Connell St

02 8823 0000
