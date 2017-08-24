Built to last for Australia’s extreme conditions, Trespa high pressure laminate panels come with a 10-year conditional guarantee.

Trespa® Meteon® is manufactured using Trespa in house technology composed of 70% wood and 30% resin.

These unique materials provide stable, dense panels with outstanding strength to weight ratios, built for Australia’s harsh climates and conditions.

Hence, Trespa® Meteon® weather resistance and colour stability is exceptional; in support of this a full manufacturer’s warranty is provided. Further, the high-pressure laminate panel is impact resistant and sturdy, simultaneously providing compressive and tensile strength.

Trespa® Meteon® is suited to vertical exterior wall coverings like ventilated façade systems, balcony panelling and horizontal exterior ceiling designs.

The closed surface of Trespa® Meteon® virtually eliminates dirt accumulation and prevents paints, inks, adhesives and other graffiti materials from permanently harming the sheets, further reducing ongoing maintenance costs.

With a wide variety of dynamic colours and finishes available, Trespa® Meteon® provides architects and designers with an array of high-performing, durable and aesthetically pleasing exterior materials in order to suit any project.

Trespa® Meteon® Features: