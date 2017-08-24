Logo
HVG Facades Trespa Carls Jr
HVG Facades Trespa Ceiling
HVG Facades Trespa Corner View
HVG Facades Trespa Entrance
Trespa®: Exterior wall coverings ideal for balcony panelling and horizontal exterior ceiling designs

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2017

Built to last for Australia’s extreme conditions, Trespa high pressure laminate panels come with a 10-year conditional guarantee. Trespa® Meteon® is manufactured using Trespa in house technology composed of 70% wood and 30% resin. These unique materials provide stable, dense panels with outstanding strength to weight ratios, built for Australia’s harsh climates and conditions.

Overview
Description

Built to last for Australia’s extreme conditions, Trespa high pressure laminate panels come with a 10-year conditional guarantee.

Trespa® Meteon® is manufactured using Trespa in house technology composed of 70% wood and 30% resin.

These unique materials provide stable, dense panels with outstanding strength to weight ratios, built for Australia’s harsh climates and conditions.

Hence, Trespa® Meteon® weather resistance and colour stability is exceptional; in support of this a full manufacturer’s warranty is provided. Further, the high-pressure laminate panel is impact resistant and sturdy, simultaneously providing compressive and tensile strength.

Trespa® Meteon® is suited to vertical exterior wall coverings like ventilated façade systems, balcony panelling and horizontal exterior ceiling designs.

The closed surface of Trespa® Meteon® virtually eliminates dirt accumulation and prevents paints, inks, adhesives and other graffiti materials from permanently harming the sheets, further reducing ongoing maintenance costs.

With a wide variety of dynamic colours and finishes available, Trespa® Meteon® provides architects and designers with an array of high-performing, durable and aesthetically pleasing exterior materials in order to suit any project.

Trespa® Meteon® Features:

  • 10-year conditional guarantee
  • Tailored to Australian conditions and climates
  • Outstanding strength to weight ratios
  • Trespa in house technology composed of 70% wood and 30% resin
  • Weather resistance and colour stability
  • Closed surface of Trespa® Meteon® virtually eliminates dirt accumulation and prevents paints, inks, adhesives and other graffiti materials from permanently harming the sheets
  • Wide variety of dynamic colours and finishes available
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Trespa Meteon Colour Card

2.17 MB

Download
Trespa Pura
Trespa Pura

2.38 MB

Download
Contact
Turrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street

1300 881 712
Carol Park, QLD

Queensland Office 128 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
Marleston, SA

South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Derrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Bibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
