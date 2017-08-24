Trespa®: Exterior wall coverings ideal for balcony panelling and horizontal exterior ceiling designs
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2017
Overview
Built to last for Australia’s extreme conditions, Trespa high pressure laminate panels come with a 10-year conditional guarantee.
Trespa® Meteon® is manufactured using Trespa in house technology composed of 70% wood and 30% resin.
These unique materials provide stable, dense panels with outstanding strength to weight ratios, built for Australia’s harsh climates and conditions.
Hence, Trespa® Meteon® weather resistance and colour stability is exceptional; in support of this a full manufacturer’s warranty is provided. Further, the high-pressure laminate panel is impact resistant and sturdy, simultaneously providing compressive and tensile strength.
Trespa® Meteon® is suited to vertical exterior wall coverings like ventilated façade systems, balcony panelling and horizontal exterior ceiling designs.
The closed surface of Trespa® Meteon® virtually eliminates dirt accumulation and prevents paints, inks, adhesives and other graffiti materials from permanently harming the sheets, further reducing ongoing maintenance costs.
With a wide variety of dynamic colours and finishes available, Trespa® Meteon® provides architects and designers with an array of high-performing, durable and aesthetically pleasing exterior materials in order to suit any project.
Trespa® Meteon® Features:
- 10-year conditional guarantee
- Tailored to Australian conditions and climates
- Outstanding strength to weight ratios
- Trespa in house technology composed of 70% wood and 30% resin
- Weather resistance and colour stability
- Closed surface of Trespa® Meteon® virtually eliminates dirt accumulation and prevents paints, inks, adhesives and other graffiti materials from permanently harming the sheets
- Wide variety of dynamic colours and finishes available
Contact
New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street1300 881 712
Queensland Office 128 Mica Street07 3718 2360
South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue08 8113 6000
Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive03 9394 3130
Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge08 9494 0100