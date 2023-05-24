The new AFS Rediwall® Curve Panel integrates seamlessly into the RW200 interlocking panel system allowing for total wall design flexibility.

Easy to install, panels have a minimum curve radius of 0.5-metres, come in a 15-degree segment panels, are available in heights of 3m and 3.6m, and are finished in the standard Rediwall® colour.

Why AFS Curves?

Convenient panel size and radius

Available for the RW200 profile, in 3m and 3.6m panel heights, with a 15-degree segment panels to create tight curved walls down to as small as 0.5-metre radius.

Compliant

Rediwall is CodeMark certified to the National Construction Code (NCC), and meets the relevant requirements for structural, load bearing reinforced concrete walls designed in accordance with the (AS3600-2018) Concrete Structures Code and achieving a fire rating up to FRL 240/240/240.

Integrated system

Fast solution

Delivered to site ready to install, there’s no cutting or drilling required, resulting in less on-site preparation.