Frequently Asked Questions
AFS stands for 'Architectural Framing Systems' which was the line of business that AFS commenced in. AFS have now concentrated their focus on the AFS LOGICWALL, a prefabricated permanent formwork wall system. Please let us know if we can help out with any project enquiries you may have. Thank you. Phone: 1300 727 237 Email: sales@afswall.com.au
It consists of fibre cement sheets bonded either side of a galvanised steel stud frame, which is shop drawn and manufactured to suit each project.
The panels are delivered to site flat packed and craned or forked onto the floor slab. They are then hand erected and braced with purpose built adjustable braces. Horizontal and vertical reinforcement is then placed in the walls . Electrical conduits are then installed before core filling the walls with concrete.
INTERNAL WALLS: Walls can be finished internally using one of the following methods: • Flush setting the panel joints and painting the walls. • Skim coating the walls • Over sheeting with plasterboard EXTERNAL WALLS: The external walls are finished by applying a fibreglass mesh tape and external joint setting compound to flush set the panel joints followed by the application of a 3-5mm trowelled on acrylic render system. Refer to the AFS Designer for further details.
Acoustic performance varies according to wall size, however AFS 162 mm wall is typically suitable as a stand-alone wall for party walls, corridor walls etc. and achieves an RW of 54 and Dnt, W + Ctr of 50.
AFS 120 (120mm - thinnest of the AFS wall range) has a fire rating of 240/240/180 which is confirmed by a CSIRO FRL test. The AFS 162 achieves a fire rating of 240/240/240.
Typically AFS is suitable for anywhere between 2 & 30 storeys. The most common usage is 4 -12 storeys.
1. Cranage and delivery costs are significantly reduced. For example; you can fit up to 350m2 of AFS LOGICWALL on 1 semi-trailer compared to 35 m2 of pre-cast. Only 2 hours cranage required for unloading 350m2 of AFS LOGICWALL. 2. AFS is not crane dependent like pre-cast 3. AFS provides a conventionally & continuously reinforced monolithic structure. 4. Services can be installed inside the walls before concrete core filling.
1. Speed of construction – a 3 man team can install 100m2 of AFS LOGIC WALL in a day, as opposed to block work being 25m2/day= 4 x the amount. 2. 80% less waste 3. 80% less materials handling including cranage and logistics 4. 80% less labour 5. Much cleaner work site 6. AFS is load-bearing for up to 30 storeys.
Price varies according to project location, access, size and complexity. We would prefer to submit to you a price based on project plans. If you sent project plans to plans@afswall.com.au AFS will provide you with a design concept and price quotation.
AFS, through its LOGICWALL® and REDIWALL® products, is the only company able to provide an above and below ground permanent formwork walling solution.
Concrete block walls, insitu reinforced concrete walls, precast tilt slab walls, brick walls.
AFS provides extensive technical support both through their design team consisting of engineers, quantity surveyors, draftspeople and estimators and the availability of detailed technical manuals.
Both AFS LOGICWALL® and REDIWALL® are fully compliant and have been independently tested by recognised statutory organisations achieving certification for fire, acoustic, structural and durability performance. See the Resource section of our website for more detailed information.
AFS REDIWALL® is a polymer-based permanent formwork system for concrete walls. The extruded components slide and interconnect together to create a concrete formwork, erected with maximum efficiency and achieves an attractive, low-maintenance wall surface.
Basements Columns Party walls Retaining walls Retention tanks Landscaping walls, dwarf walls and planter boxes Foundation walls Service and stormwater pits
150mm and 200mm profiles Speed of construction Ease of installation and materials handling – lightweight Large kidney shaped hole for double reinforcement placement and increased concrete flow AS3600 compliant High quality semi-gloss, low maintenance finish Water resistant Cost efficient – one inclusive price Delivered to site by AFS own logistics team
AFS REDIWALL® offers a semi-gloss high quality low maintenance finish which requires no further finishing for below ground applications.
AFS LOGICWALL® is a permanent formwork system for concrete walling applicable for external and internal applications. It consists of lightweight sandwich panels created by bonding hard-wearing fibre cement sheets to galvanised steel stud frames.
Façade walls Blade walls Party walls Corridor walls Boundary walls Balustrades Lift and stair walls
Speed of construction Materials handling and resulting cost efficiencies Panels are custom made for each project reducing on-site waste System is load bearing AS3600 compliant Offers a consistent high quality finish Offers ease of design and specification
CodeMark is a building product certification scheme which supports the use of new and innovative building products by providing an accepted process for products to be assessed for compliance with the requirements of the BCA.
A CodeMark Certificate of Conformity is issued upon meeting the ‘evidence of suitability/ requiremnts of the Building Code of Australia (BCA). CodeMark provides clients with confidence that the building products supplied comply with the BCA.
AFS’ certification covers structure, fire, weatherproofing, acoustics and thermal performance. In addition to this our certification includes an installation clause where installation shall be carred out by an installer who is trained in construction methodology of the AFS LOGICWALL® product.
AFS’ in-house design team of engineers, quantity surveyors and estimators are able to undertake an obligation-free structure scheme and cost comparison for your project. Our team of industry professionals will undertake a review of your project and illustrate how you can attract significant savings by incorporating AFS into your structure.
For internal wall finishing, AFS LOGICWALL® can be: Joint set only Joint set and skim coated Lined with plasterboard. However, such is the quality of finish of AFS LOGICWALL® we recommend that it is simply joint set and skim coated. Walls are then ready for applied finishes.
AFS strongly recommend the application of an acrylic render system to external walls. This assists the concealment of joints and surface imperfections which may be visible with glancing light conditions.
Please contact AFS directly for further information on product warranties.