PGH Stones

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2014
Overview
Boral Australia is a leading building and construction materials supplier, supplying a range of solutions, services and products for various applications in the industry. The Cultured Stone® range from Boral is a unique cladding product which has been cleverly engineered to look like natural stone, but with the benefits new technologies can provide.
The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone product range is available in an extensive palette and is installer-friendly
- Provides a subtle blend of colour
- Cladding differentiates one ledgestone from another
- Offers a scattered and random look
Rugged and precise, rectangular stone veneers that are small in scale and low relief and, available in the following finishes:
- Aspen
- Wolf Creek
- Hudson Bay
- Shale
- White Oak
- Chardonnay
Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone range from Boral achieves the depth, complexity of colour, pattern and unique texture of stone.
Contact
NSW Office 75 Townson Road02 9852 6807
QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street131 579
SA Office 202 Greenwith Road08 8300 8222
VIC Office 191 George Street03 8756 6886