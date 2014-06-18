PGH Stones

Boral Australia is a leading building and construction materials supplier, supplying a range of solutions, services and products for various applications in the industry. The Cultured Stone® range from Boral is a unique cladding product which has been cleverly engineered to look like natural stone, but with the benefits new technologies can provide.

The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone product range is available in an extensive palette and is installer-friendly

Provides a subtle blend of colour

Cladding differentiates one ledgestone from another

Offers a scattered and random look



Rugged and precise, rectangular stone veneers that are small in scale and low relief and, available in the following finishes:

Aspen

Wolf Creek

Hudson Bay

Shale

White Oak

Chardonnay



Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone range from Boral achieves the depth, complexity of colour, pattern and unique texture of stone.