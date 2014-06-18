Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
PGH logo
PGH Bricks & Pavers™
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
PGH Pro Fit Modera Ledgestone Details
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone Banquet Hall
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone Fireplace
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone Firework
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone House External Wall
PGH Pro Fit Modera Ledgestone Details
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone Banquet Hall
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone Fireplace
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone Firework
PGH The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone House External Wall
|

PGH Stones

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2014

Boral Australia is a leading building and construction materials supplier, supplying a range of solutions, services and products for various applications in the industry. The Cultured Stone® range from Boral is a unique cladding product which has been cleverly engineered to look like natural stone, but with the benefits new technologies can provide.

Overview
Description

Boral Australia is a leading building and construction materials supplier, supplying a range of solutions, services and products for various applications in the industry. The Cultured Stone® range from Boral is a unique cladding product which has been cleverly engineered to look like natural stone, but with the benefits new technologies can provide.

The Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone product range is available in an extensive palette and is installer-friendly

  • Provides a subtle blend of colour
  • Cladding differentiates one ledgestone from another
  • Offers a scattered and random look

Rugged and precise, rectangular stone veneers that are small in scale and low relief and, available in the following finishes:

  • Aspen
  • Wolf Creek
  • Hudson Bay
  • Shale
  • White Oak
  • Chardonnay

Country Ledgestone Cultured Stone range from Boral achieves the depth, complexity of colour, pattern and unique texture of stone.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cultured Stone

2.47 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PGH Stone

6.52 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSchofields, NSW

NSW Office 75 Townson Road

02 9852 6807
Display AddressOxley, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street

131 579
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Office 202 Greenwith Road

08 8300 8222
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

VIC Office 191 George Street

03 8756 6886
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap