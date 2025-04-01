PGH Bricks & Pavers™

Frequently Asked Questions
230 x 76 x110mm. Of course, not everyone follows these measurements to the letter, but this is the ‘Australian Standard’.
These are bricks built to withstand saline (salty) environments and their exposure grading is determined by a lab test. They are recommended when building up to 1km from a surf coast or up to 100m from a non-surf coast.
Efflorescence is a fancy way of describing the white, salty powder that sometimes appears on bricks (usually from salts in cement and mortar). Fortunately, the powder is completely harmless and will usually weather away with time. You can brush it off, although it may return if the salt source is still active.
The most common mix is a) one part cement, b) one part lime and c) six parts sand (M3 1:1:6, though the 'Australian Standard’ lists 7 other mix options). Whichever mix you choose, however, we strongly recommend one containing lime as it makes the mortar more durable and less prone to cracks.
‘Thermal Lag’ is a term used to describe the way bricks both absorb and release heat slowly (hence the ‘lag’ part). It helps keep brick homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter.
The best time to clean brickwork is while it is being laid. Mortar smears should be cleaned as soon as possible using a scrubbing brush, running water and a sponge. If mortar hardens, acid cleaning can be used, but only as a last resort.
PGH bricks are made from clay, shale and other minerals that are moulded into the ‘brick’ shape then fired (cooked) at temperatures up to 1200°C.
Actually they’re better. Thanks to improved technology, not only are today’s bricks are stronger than ever before, they also come in a wider variety of colours and textures.
A brick’s ‘face’ is the side designed to be seen. Most bricks only have one ‘face’ and therefore it is important that bricklayers lay them correctly.
Bricks with holes (or ‘extruded bricks’) are manufactured with these holes to ensure that when they are fired, they cook evenly. The holes, up to 30% of material thickness, have no effect on the insulation or fire resistance of the brick (as confirmed by Australian Standards).
Yes. In fact, bricks are one of the few construction materials that can. The only circumstance where a brick might not be suitable for reuse is if that brick was not manufactured for a saline environment or wasn’t intended to be a ‘face’ brick.
Absolutely. Bricks have a remarkably low environmental cost, an extraordinary long life. Their thermal mass even reduces the need for artificial heating and cooling.
When designing energy efficient buildings, the architect and consulting engineers need to be able to calculate the heat loss or gain of materials used to construct the buildings. This is why building materials are categorises into 3 categories: Light (L), Medium (M) and Dark (D). Light coloured being a low solar absorptance and Dark coloured being a higher solar absorptance.
Yes. Depending how these pavers are laid, however, not all are right for all driveways. Please call us on 13 15 79 if you need more information.
Not all pavers are manufactured for use in marine environments. Fortunately, PGH has a large selection of products that are suitable for these environments.
There are definitely situations where a slope may be too steep for laying pavers. The best way to discover if your driveway is suitable is to discuss it with your licensed tradesperson.
The majority of PGH pavers are sealed with Pavegard. This coating that helps guard against efflorescence and staining.
No. Due to issues with staining and drainage, it is an industry practice not to lay pavers on crusher dust.
We guarantee that all our products will be fit for purpose. Due to the natural variation that occurs in fired clay products affecting colour, texture and other features, however, we can’t guarantee our products will match any sample or brochure.
PGH pavers are made from fired clay, ensuring their colour and strength will last a lifetime.
The minimum amount varies between states due to different packaging configurations.
Tile adhesive over properly prepared substrate. Mechanical fixing may be required in certain circumstances. Refer to technical guide or speak with your sales consultant.
It is not required to seal our Stone. A sealer will provide added protection and will usually be easier to clean if the surface becomes dirty. If you choose to use a sealer for added protection, use a penetrating breathable masonry sealer. NOTE: A sealer may affect the stone colour and may create a gloss or matte finish. Always test a small area beforehand.
Periodic washing to remove surface dust and debris is all that is required. Most products are virtually maintenance free.
Between $100-$250 per m2 depending on installation complexity, contact installer for accurate price.
PGH Stone can be applied to any structurally sound surface with the proper preparation. It fits nearly any building plan — large or small, interior, or exterior, new residential or commercial projects — or on any remodel.
Our stones are cast in moulds. Each colour and texture uses a unique blend of sandstone, cement and mineral oxide pigments.
PGH Stone is cast from thousands of different individual stones, the products are coloured by hand so no two stones will ever be the same.
Our stone products may be adhered to any prepared clean, untreated, structurally sound wall surfaces. AC/cement sheeting over timber or steel frame, Masonry and Brick, Tilt/Precast panel. Please refer to our installation instructions for further information.
PGH Stone can be installed around a fireplace. The veneer must be a minimum of 20cm from any open flame.
Our products will perform the same as any other quality reconstituted stone. Although, it should be taken into consideration with any reconstituted stone or natural material, continued exposure to chlorine and other chemicals may eventually affect the colouration of the products. When frequently exposed to water, we recommend protection with a non-film breathable masonry sealer. NOTE: A sealer may affect the stone colour and may create a gloss or matte finish. Always test a small area beforehand.
The weight varies by styles. The approximate weights range from 59-79 kilograms per square meter depending on the product selected. The weights vary with each profile, these weights don’t include installation materials.
PGH Stone has been cast from thousands of unique moulds. Corners have a long side and a short side. Nominal thickness ranges from 20-65mm. Refer back to your technical guide for specifics. What is the average thickness of our Stone Products? Average thickness is 20-70mm, depending on textures.
The loose stones are packed in corflute outdoor suitable boxes. Flats are sold in boxes ranging from 0.42 – 0.6 per m2. Corners are sold in boxes ranging from 1 – 1.2 L/m. Capping is sold Individually.
Yes! The products are suitable for both applications. They allow you to bring the outdoors inside as well as emphasizing your design and continuity in your colour and textures schemes.
The base colour is blended throughout, and permanent mineral oxide pigments are applied and absorbed when the veneer is cast. Colour becomes an integral part of the veneer and, like natural stone, there are minimal noticeable colour changes after years of weathering. 15-year warranty against colour fade no greater than 2%.
The choice between mortar or grout comes down to personal preference. Either can be used. Sand and cement-based Mortar can be tinted with an iron oxide pigment. This style of application can enhance or accompany the stone colour used. Tile grout can also be used to achieve the same outcome. Please refer back to the grout manufacturer for technical assistance.
In general, installation of PGH Stone can be installed by almost anyone. However, installation does require a fundamental understanding of stone masonry. For Classic Ledgestone and Rugged Ledgestone, we highly recommend a professional installer. Please refer to our user installation guide.
As with any building material, the beauty of the product is greatly enhanced by how well it is installed. PGH Stone, careful consideration regarding the type of profile and colour selected, the actual installed stone “pattern”, and the type of grout technique used, are all very important factors to regard. It is always best to create a mock up board with the desired aesthetic appeal prior to installation on your project.
Yes, our products are easily cut or trimmed using a hatchet or wide-mouth nipper. We highly recommend the use of a dustless vacuum saw.
Manufactured from crushed sandstone chips tend to blend in with the face colour and add a natural appearance to the Stone.
Not recommended for walkways due to the undulating finish. Not recommended for water features due to water absorption and adhesion.