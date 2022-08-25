Horiso is a distributor of TESS ™, technical shading systems by Guthrie Douglas, the global leader in motorised retractable shading systems for extraordinary spaces. Shading Tension Systems use a unique spring mechanism that constantly holds fabric flat, deploy in any direction and intelligently adapts to the surrounding environment.

Horiso collaborates with architects and design teams as early in the process as possible, to specify an interior or exterior shading system specific to your project, that will disappear into its surroundings when not in use, harnessing the power of light and shade as positive architectural features.

Tensioned Shading System features include:

Motorised retractable systems

Various draw directions including bottom to top, top to bottom, side to side operation

Suitable for internal and external installations on a range of shaped glazing including rectangular, triangular, trapezoidal and circular shapes

Operated either individually or controlled as a group across large glazed areas

A Single barrel mechanism that keeps the fabric constantly under tension and produces a smooth and silent operation

Durable high-quality components

Return pulleys that are manufactured from stainless steel

Bespoke systems that can be customised to specific structures

Tensioned Shading Systems use only pre-approved, pre-tensioned fabrics. Please contact Horiso for fabric options.