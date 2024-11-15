Quick Links
News
Sustainability drives fabric swap project for hotel’s blind system
Horiso was once again engaged by the Fullerton Hotel to replace the fabric in the tensioned blind systems supplied to th...
Horiso external rack arm with 4.2M drop impresses at latest installation
A Horiso external rack arm system was recently installed successfully by the Shades of Australia team.
Motorised solar control systems deliver sun shading at Darling Quarter buildings
Horiso installed three solar control systems, integrated with motorised operation to effectively manage the buildings’ r...