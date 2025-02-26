Technical Features

Tasmanian Oak timber finishes and polishes well, holds nails, screws firmly and glues extremely well. It is a Durability Class 3 timber, suitable for construction of window/door frames with appropriate coating protection. Porta’s core moulding range is Porta Select Grade, which features very few marks and natural characteristics, making it a stronger, cleaner and more versatile timber.

Visual Features

The colour of Tasmanian Oak ranges from “straw” to light reddish/brown. Natural variations in grain, colour and texture are considered a characteristic of the species and are not recognised as a defect. The Porta range uses Tasmanian Oak in a range of timber grades as per AS 2796.2 – 2006. The core mouldings range uses Select grade.

Workability

Tasmanian Oak is a strong and stable timber, and easy to work. It is well known for its staining qualities which means you can easily match it with others timbers, finishes and furnishings. It planes, sands, finishes and glues well. This also makes Tasmanian Oak ideal for internal joinery applications, furniture and toys. This timber doesn’t usually steam bend very well because of the mix of timber species. Tas Oak is also ideal for woodturning projects (Select grade only), and suitable for wet areas with appropriate oil based undercoating protection.

Applications

Tasmanian Oak is suitable for a wide range of internal applications including furniture, mouldings, decorative trim, cabinetry, flooring, windows & doors, internal joinery (architraves & skirting) and toys. Also ideal for woodturning projects (Select grade only).