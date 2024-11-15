Frequently Asked Questions
Depending on the type of timber, application and intended use there various finishes including painting or staining are recommended to enhance the durability, increase longevity and for its protection. Leaving timber raw (unfinished) is susceptible to moisture damage and staining.
Timber is a natural hygroscopic material which releases or absorbs moisture in response to ambient changes in temperature and humidity. Being a seasoned material it is prone to move due to storage and moisture levels. Porta's timber mouldings are graded in accordance with the AS4785 & AS2796 standards.
The term Hardwood and softwood relates to the tree in which the wood is derived from. Hardwood is wood from angiosperm trees have a more dense and complex structure than softwood – more pores and vessels. Porta’s range of Hardwood in a variety of profiles include Tasmanian Oak, Meranti and Whitewood. Softwood is wood from trees such as conifers. Softwoods are not necessarily softer than hardwoods. It is an affordable option of timber and comes in various grades including a finger jointed option. Porta utilise timber from the Pinus, Taeda & Pinus Radiata species which includes – Clear Pine, General Purpose Pine, FJ Raw Pine, Primed FJ Pine, H3 Treated Pine. See also Our Timber for more information about timber species.
The recommended timber for outdoor use in the Porta range is H3 ACQ Treated Pine which is suitable for above-ground exterior applications, having a natural durability class of 30 years above-ground. Hardwood such as our Tasmanian Oak timber is also suitable with a natural durability class of 7-15 years above-ground. These are resistant to rotting and decay.
Although originally designed to protect walls from damage inflicted by the backs of chairs, the chair rail today primarily serves as a decorative function – encircling the perimeter of a room and/or separating different wall finish treatments. It is generally affixed horizontally along a wall at a height of approximately 900mm – 1000mm, or about 1/3 of the way up from the floor. Another tip is you can place your chair up against the wall and mark where it hits the wall.
It is an individual choice but tends to be proportional to the height of the rooms ceilings. Large skirtings work well with higher ceilings. To create contrast select an architrave one size down.
The primer used in our Primed Finger Jointed pine is not formulated to withstand the elements and it is necessary to paint over your pre-primed timber with top coat paint (water-based or acrylic).
Nailing is by far the most common method for affixing timber. When installing mouldings nail glue and nails/fasteners in strategic places along the length of the timber is recommended. It is also suggested that you pre-drill holes in your timber before installing to prevent splitting in particular when working with Hardwood such as Tasmanian Oak.
For square corners, 45 degree mitres are required, however the method used depends on your application – whether the moulding is to be affixed to a flat surface or wall as in the case of, for example, skirting or chair rail, or whether the moulding is to be affixed to two different surfaces at 90 degrees to one another e.g. wall and ceiling, as in the case of crown, cornice or scotia.
Yes, Porta’s pine panels are constructed from quarter sawn clear grade timber components which are then edge-glued together in a huge press (a process termed “laminated”) Being quarter sawn and of close lamination manufacture, the panel is up to 40 % more sturdy and stable than a standard panel of the same thickness, yet it can be routed and cut as one would any solid timber panel.
You can easily cover nail holes and blemishes in timber mouldings with filler/putty. Cover the area with the filler and give it a light sand before applying your final finish. There are a wide range of wood fillers available from Hardware stores, which are tinted to suit the colour of the timber you are trying to match, which is ideal for staining purposes.
Yes, Porta’s pine laminated panels can be successfully used for your cabinet. As with any timber, however, it is primarily the type of finish or lacquer used that actually determines the performance. There is a huge array of paint products available for such a purpose and it would be best to contact the manufacturers themselves who will be able to advise the best finish method for your particular use.
Porta is committed to the use of timber from environmentally responsible resources, and the majority of the Porta product range are certified under either the FSC® and the PEFC™ schemes.
It is recommended that safety glasses and masks are worn when working with any timber product, especially when cutting or sanding. Some people prefer to wear disposable gloves when using adhesives to minimise the exposure to their skin.
Porta is committed to the use of timbers from environmentally responsible resources. Porta is Chain of Custody (CoC) certified under either the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®), Australia Forest Certification Scheme (AFCS) and the Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC™).
Tasmanian Oak by Porta is exclusively made from timbers from Tasmanian operations. The timber is conditioned with potable town water, to stabilise the fibre. No chemicals are used in the production process.