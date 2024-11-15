The term Hardwood and softwood relates to the tree in which the wood is derived from. Hardwood is wood from angiosperm trees have a more dense and complex structure than softwood – more pores and vessels. Porta’s range of Hardwood in a variety of profiles include Tasmanian Oak, Meranti and Whitewood. Softwood is wood from trees such as conifers. Softwoods are not necessarily softer than hardwoods. It is an affordable option of timber and comes in various grades including a finger jointed option. Porta utilise timber from the Pinus, Taeda & Pinus Radiata species which includes – Clear Pine, General Purpose Pine, FJ Raw Pine, Primed FJ Pine, H3 Treated Pine. See also Our Timber for more information about timber species.