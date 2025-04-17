Surround by Laminex panels are pre-primed sheets constructed from raw MDF with a tongue and groove system. All you need to complete the look is to install and add your choice of paint colour.

Quickly elevate your home with these versatile, hardworking panels designed for wall linings and feature surfaces including entrances, hallways, living rooms, and bedrooms. A more convenient and durable option than wallpaper, and a stylish and sustainable alternative to plasterboard, Surround by Laminex is your quality, decorative paneling solution.