Laminex Surround by Laminex Colour Collection 2024 Bluestone Kalamata Batten75
Laminex Surround by Laminex Scallop 45 + 135
Laminex Surround by Laminex DemiRound40
Laminex Surround by Laminex Colour Collection 2024 Bluestone Batten75
Laminex Surround by Laminex Colour Collection 2024 Coolum Sand Classic VJ100
Surround by Laminex wall & ceiling panels

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2025

Surround by Laminex panels are pre-primed MDF sheets with a tongue and groove system, ideal for wall linings. Easy to install and paint, they offer a durable, stylish, and sustainable alternative to wallpaper or plasterboard for various interior spaces.

  • Product checkPre-Primed & Ready to Paint
  • Product checkTongue & Groove System
  • Product checkDurable & Moisture-Resistant MDF
Overview
Description

Surround by Laminex panels are pre-primed sheets constructed from raw MDF with a tongue and groove system. All you need to complete the look is to install and add your choice of paint colour.  

Quickly elevate your home with these versatile, hardworking panels designed for wall linings and feature surfaces including entrances, hallways, living rooms, and bedrooms. A more convenient and durable option than wallpaper, and a stylish and sustainable alternative to plasterboard, Surround by Laminex is your quality, decorative paneling solution.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Surround Brochure

947.82 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFyshwick, ACT

Laminex Fyshwick (Canberra) 19 Mildura St

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd

02 8863 3980
Display AddressBiggera Waters, QLD

Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)

07 5617 3101
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place

07 3815 5707
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street

08 8112 8444
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road

03 8318 6397
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street

03 9490 8100
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road

08 9446 7622
