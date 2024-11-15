Typically people are asking how wide a louvre bay can be i.e. the length of the blades. An indicative answer is 600mm to 900mm. When replacing windows or installing new windows, a rule of thumb is the higher the wind and water performance required, the shorter the blade should be. In cyclonic regions the bay widths may be a maximum of 600mm or in other geographic areas with lower wind loads they may extend up to 900mm. The window frame can then be designed with multiple bays to achieve the desired frame width. With Breezway’s framing systems this can be up to 4 metres wide. Your window manufacturer will advise you based on your specific circumstances. There are no standard widths. However, there are standard heights and it is beneficial to stay within these standard heights. The actual standard height will vary depending on your chosen louvre size and framing system. If you use a standard height all louvre blades will operate. If you have an off standard height a small piece of fixed louvre blade will be placed at the head of the window to make up the difference between standard heights. It is worth discussing with your window manufacturer and builder to ensure you have standard height louvre windows installed.