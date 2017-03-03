SUPATILE SLAT: Pre-finished fully accessible slatted ceiling tile system

SUPATILE SLAT combines a linear appeal with full accessibility to the ceiling space. Reminiscent of maritime or rustic spaces, this slatted ceiling tile also provides a contemporary feel and is quick and easy to install. With the unique Lift and Shift fixing system, continuous slatted modules of up to 2400mm long can be easily removed for access to services. This drop-in-tile system also permits the reuse of existing exposed ceiling grids.

The tiles are prefinished and available in a range of finishes such as solid colours, natural and concept timber veneer as well as natural timber, including Western Red Cedar. The tiles can also be made using Supawood’s DRIFTWOOD Rustic Timber if you are looking for a truly unique finish.

Features and benefits:

Warmth and beauty of timber finishes.

Can be matched to acoustic panels, ceiling tiles and beams.

Acoustic options available.

Prefinished panels for quick installation on site.

Excellent durability and low maintenance.

Fire Group 1 versions available.

Easy to specify and shop drawing service available.

Concealed fixing options.

Ideal for providing hidden access in both ceilings and walls to service areas or amenities, etc.

100% concealed accessibility to services in the ceiling cavity with Supatile Slat.

Meets all Green Star requirements.

Australian Made.



Applications:

SUPATILE SLAT linear slatted ceiling tiles are the ideal lining solution for both new builds and refurbishments in areas such as lobbies, reception areas, passageways, office fitouts, restaurants, clubs, libraries, classrooms, lecture theatres or any other area where a linear aesthetic and/or acoustic performance is required.