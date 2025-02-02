SUPATILE DIT: Feature drop-in ceiling tiles

SUPATILE DIT is SUPAWOOD’s fully accessible pre-finished drop-in-tile ceiling tile systems which can replace existing drop-in-tiles in traditional T-bar ceiling grids. The tiles can be easily fitted without the expense of moving anything which makes them the ideal choice for refurbishments as well as new fit-outs.

SUPATILE DIT offers 100% concealed accessibility to services in the ceiling cavity with options to accommodate lights and other amenities.

Available in creative acoustic patterns and solid in contemporary timber and colour finishes, SUPATILE DIT can achieve directional effects to provide atmosphere. The tiles are extremely versatile as they are interchangeable to quickly configure a totally new look.

Also available from SUPAWOOD is SUPATILE SLAT, a slatted ceiling tiles designed to adapt to any brand of ceiling grid. This is available in a range of slat configuration. (See the SUPATILE SLAT showcase for further information.)

Features and benefits:

Pre-finished panels for quick installation into existing ceiling grids.

Available in standard sizes for easy and accurate specifying.

Easy to specify and shopdrawing service available.

Simple and quick installation means lower project costs.

100% hidden access to ceiling cavity.

Extensive range of finishes which can be matched to panels and slats.

Excellent durability and low maintenance.

Excellent Acoustics.

Fire Retardant versions available.

Australian Made.

Tailored options are also available.

Applications:

SUPATILE DIT ceiling tiles are the ideal lining solution for covering large areas or creating ceiling features in areas such as lobbies, reception areas, passageways, office fit-outs, restaurants, clubs, libraries, classrooms, lecture theatres or any other area that needs an acoustic effective accessible ceiling surface.