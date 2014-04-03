Logo
SUPAWOOD SUPASLAT Cafe Timber Ceiling Integrated LED Lights
SUPAWOOD SUPASLAT Church Interior Dark Timber Ceiling Integrated Light
SUPAWOOD SUPASLAT Commercial Shopping Mall High Timber Ceiling
SUPAWOOD SUPASLAT Curved Timber Ceiling Cafe Interior

SUPASLAT: Modular slatted wall and ceiling system

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2014

SUPASLAT slatted panels create an atmosphere reminiscent of a maritime or rustic country themes as well as a contemporary feel. The finishes available include solid colours, natural and concept timber veneer, and natural timber including Western Red Cedar. SUPASLAT is a pre-finished modular slatted panel system suitable for both ceilings and walls and can be either timber or solid colour finishes.

Overview
Description

SUPASLAT slatted panels create an atmosphere reminiscent of a maritime or rustic country themes as well as a contemporary feel. The finishes available include solid colours, natural and concept timber veneer, and natural timber including Western Red Cedar.

SUPASLAT is a pre-finished modular slatted panel system suitable for both ceilings and walls and can be either timber or solid colour finishes. A wide range of standard configuration can be customised where required. All these options can be used for acoustic absorption and SUPASLAT can even be used in curved applications.

Features and benefits:

  • Warmth and beauty of timber finishes.
  • Available in a wide range of finishes to match acoustic panels, beams and ceiling tiles.
  • Acoustic options available.
  • Pre-finished panels for quick installation on site.
  • Excellent durability and low maintenance.
  • Fire Group 1 versions available.
  • Easy to specify and shop-drawing service available.
  • Concealed fixing options.
  • Options are available to provide hidden access to services in both ceilings and walls.
  • Meets all Green Star Requirements.
  • Australian Made.

A slatted look is also available in a ceiling tile with SUPATILE SLAT which combines linear appeal with full accessibility to the ceiling space and can utilise existing exposed ceiling grids.

Applications:

SUPASLAT linear slatted panels are the ideal lining solution in areas such as lobbies, reception areas, passageways, office fit-outs, restaurants, clubs, libraries, classrooms, lecture theatres or any other area where a linear aesthetic and/or acoustic performance is required for wall or ceiling.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SUPAWOOD SUPASLAT Brochure

5.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBathurst, NSW

New South Wales Office 20 Bradwardine Rd

1800 002 123
Postal AddressBathurst, NSW

PO BOX 9022

1800 002 123
