SUPASLAT: Modular slatted wall and ceiling system

SUPASLAT slatted panels create an atmosphere reminiscent of a maritime or rustic country themes as well as a contemporary feel. The finishes available include solid colours, natural and concept timber veneer, and natural timber including Western Red Cedar.

SUPASLAT is a pre-finished modular slatted panel system suitable for both ceilings and walls and can be either timber or solid colour finishes. A wide range of standard configuration can be customised where required. All these options can be used for acoustic absorption and SUPASLAT can even be used in curved applications.

Features and benefits:

Warmth and beauty of timber finishes.

Available in a wide range of finishes to match acoustic panels, beams and ceiling tiles.

Acoustic options available.

Pre-finished panels for quick installation on site.

Excellent durability and low maintenance.

Fire Group 1 versions available.

Easy to specify and shop-drawing service available.

Concealed fixing options.

Options are available to provide hidden access to services in both ceilings and walls.

Meets all Green Star Requirements.

Australian Made.

A slatted look is also available in a ceiling tile with SUPATILE SLAT which combines linear appeal with full accessibility to the ceiling space and can utilise existing exposed ceiling grids.

Applications:

SUPASLAT linear slatted panels are the ideal lining solution in areas such as lobbies, reception areas, passageways, office fit-outs, restaurants, clubs, libraries, classrooms, lecture theatres or any other area where a linear aesthetic and/or acoustic performance is required for wall or ceiling.