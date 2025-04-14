Logo
SUPAWOOD SUPAMICRO
SUPAWOOD SUPAMICRO -1
SUPAWOOD SUPAMICRO -2
SUPAWOOD SUPAMICRO -3
SUPAMICRO: Discrete decorative acoustic panel
SUPAWOOD SUPAMICRO -5
SUPAWOOD SUPAMICRO -6
SUPAMICRO: Discrete decorative acoustic panel

Last Updated on 14 Apr 2025

SUPAMICRO is a new micro-perforated acoustic panel solution. Designed for superior acoustic performance without compromising aesthetics, it lets the natural beauty of woodgrain shine through. Customisable to your project’s needs, it balances performance, compliance and budget. 

  • Product checkNRC acoustic value up to 0.65
  • Product checkRed list Approved through Declare Label
  • Product checkFire Group 2 & 3 solutions available
  • Product checkProudly Australian-made from locally sourced timbers
  • Product checkShort leads times (4-5 weeks)
Overview
Description

SUPAWOOD's new micro-perforated acoustic panel solution offers acoustic performance features and benefits, without interfering with the features of the panel finish. This discrete acoustic system with almost invisible perforations, allows the natural beauty of your woodgrain finish to shine through, whilst still achieving your project's acoustic requirements.  

We know its not always easy to find a solution that will make your project stand out as distinctive and satisfy your client and the project's performance, compliance and budget needs. 

That's why we customise a large range of ceiling and wall systems to your specifications. 

Order a sample to explore the number of aesthetic and functional benefits SUPAMICRO has to offer for yourself.

SUPAMICRO Brochure

1.55 MB

Display AddressBathurst, NSW

New South Wales Office 20 Bradwardine Rd

1800 002 123
Postal AddressBathurst, NSW

PO BOX 9022

1800 002 123
