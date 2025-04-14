SUPAMICRO: Discrete decorative acoustic panel
SUPAMICRO is a new micro-perforated acoustic panel solution. Designed for superior acoustic performance without compromising aesthetics, it lets the natural beauty of woodgrain shine through. Customisable to your project’s needs, it balances performance, compliance and budget.
- NRC acoustic value up to 0.65
- Red list Approved through Declare Label
- Fire Group 2 & 3 solutions available
- Proudly Australian-made from locally sourced timbers
- Short leads times (4-5 weeks)
Overview
SUPAWOOD's new micro-perforated acoustic panel solution offers acoustic performance features and benefits, without interfering with the features of the panel finish. This discrete acoustic system with almost invisible perforations, allows the natural beauty of your woodgrain finish to shine through, whilst still achieving your project's acoustic requirements.
We know its not always easy to find a solution that will make your project stand out as distinctive and satisfy your client and the project's performance, compliance and budget needs.
That's why we customise a large range of ceiling and wall systems to your specifications.
Order a sample to explore the number of aesthetic and functional benefits SUPAMICRO has to offer for yourself.
Downloads
