SUPALINE: Decorative wall and ceiling panel system

SUPALINE is a pre-finished decorative feature wall and ceiling panel system which is ideal for interior lining applications wherever aesthetics, access and protection is required.

SUPALINE is ideal where there is a need for durable low maintenance finishes which look good and will stay looking good for the long term.

SUPALINE panels are available in an extensive range of natural and concept timber veneers or polyurethane colour and metallic finishes.

Features and benefits:

Complete but adaptable system

Consistent high quality silky smooth finish

Proprietary concealed fixing systems

Standard joints and detailing

Matching acoustic perforated panels available

Excellent flexibility to be curved to almost any shape

Easy to specify and shop-drawing service available

Pre-finished and cut-to-size means quick site installation

Provide hidden access in both ceilings and walls

Highly durable, easy to clean, and maintenance free

Wet-seal option available for covered outdoor areas

Fire Group 1 and 2 and low VOC options available

Meets all Green Star Requirements

Made in Australia



Applications:

SUPALINE is the perfect decorative lining for use in areas where a high fire retardant treatment is required. This makes it the ideal lining solution for lobbies, reception areas, office partitions, atriums, passageways, multi-purpose halls and sport centres or any other area that needs hard wearing durable wall and ceiling surfaces.