SUPALINE: Decorative wall and ceiling panel system
SUPALINE is a pre-finished decorative feature wall and ceiling panel system which is ideal for interior lining applications wherever aesthetics, access and protection is required. SUPALINE from SUPAWOOD is desired where there is a need for durable low maintenance finishes which will look good and stay looking good for the long term.
Overview
SUPALINE is ideal where there is a need for durable low maintenance finishes which look good and will stay looking good for the long term.
SUPALINE panels are available in an extensive range of natural and concept timber veneers or polyurethane colour and metallic finishes.
Features and benefits:
- Complete but adaptable system
- Consistent high quality silky smooth finish
- Proprietary concealed fixing systems
- Standard joints and detailing
- Matching acoustic perforated panels available
- Excellent flexibility to be curved to almost any shape
- Easy to specify and shop-drawing service available
- Pre-finished and cut-to-size means quick site installation
- Provide hidden access in both ceilings and walls
- Highly durable, easy to clean, and maintenance free
- Wet-seal option available for covered outdoor areas
- Fire Group 1 and 2 and low VOC options available
- Meets all Green Star Requirements
- Made in Australia
Applications:
SUPALINE is the perfect decorative lining for use in areas where a high fire retardant treatment is required. This makes it the ideal lining solution for lobbies, reception areas, office partitions, atriums, passageways, multi-purpose halls and sport centres or any other area that needs hard wearing durable wall and ceiling surfaces.
