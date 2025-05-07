Subdue®: Lightweight multilayered acoustic panels
Last Updated on 07 May 2025
Subdue® is a lightweight multilayered panel offering exceptional acoustic properties. The outer layers of the sandwich panel are constructed from a choice of lightweight, but rigid and strong high-quality materials, such as plywood with a range of sound insulating inner core materials.
- Lightweight
- Superior damping properties
- High noise reduction
Overview
The panels are specially designed to optimise acoustic solutions at lower weights and are an ideal choice in weight-sensitive applications where strength and good sound insulation properties are required. The panels can be supplied in standard or custom-designed modular sizes.
Subdue® L is a lightweight multilayered panel offering exceptional acoustic properties.
Subdue® M is a multi-layered damped noise barrier panel constructed from two outer layers of marine grade Okoume ply, compliant to BS 1088, with inner core comprising a damped viscoelastic layer.
Subdue® X is a multi-layered acoustic panel constructed from two outer layers of marine grade Okoume ply, compliant to BS 1088, with inner core comprising a dense, damped viscoelastic layer offering excellent noise transmission loss.
