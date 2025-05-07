Subdue®: Lightweight multilayered acoustic panels

Subdue® is a lightweight multilayered panel offering exceptional acoustic properties. The outer layers of the sandwich panel are constructed from a choice of lightweight, but rigid and strong high-quality materials, such as plywood with a range of sound insulating inner core materials.

The panels are specially designed to optimise acoustic solutions at lower weights and are an ideal choice in weight-sensitive applications where strength and good sound insulation properties are required. The panels can be supplied in standard or custom-designed modular sizes.