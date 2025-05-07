Logo
Pyrotek-Subdue-Range
Pyrotek-Subdue-Range
|

Subdue®: Lightweight multilayered acoustic panels

Last Updated on 07 May 2025

Subdue® is a lightweight multilayered panel offering exceptional acoustic properties. The outer layers of the sandwich panel are constructed from a choice of lightweight, but rigid and strong high-quality materials, such as plywood with a range of sound insulating inner core materials. 

  • Product checkLightweight
  • Product checkSuperior damping properties
  • Product checkHigh noise reduction
Overview
Description

Subdue® is a lightweight multilayered panel offering exceptional acoustic properties. The outer layers of the sandwich panel are constructed from a choice of lightweight, but rigid and strong high-quality materials, such as plywood with a range of sound insulating inner core materials. 

The panels are specially designed to optimise acoustic solutions at lower weights and are an ideal choice in weight-sensitive applications where strength and good sound insulation properties are required. The panels can be supplied in standard or custom-designed modular sizes.

Subdue® L

Subdue® L is a lightweight multilayered panel offering exceptional acoustic properties.

Subdue® M

Subdue® M is a multi-layered damped noise barrier panel constructed from two outer layers of marine grade Okoume ply, compliant to BS 1088, with inner core comprising a damped viscoelastic layer.

Subdue® X

Subdue® X is a multi-layered acoustic panel constructed from two outer layers of marine grade Okoume ply, compliant to BS 1088, with inner core comprising a dense, damped viscoelastic layer offering excellent noise transmission loss.

Downloads
Brochure
Subdue® L Technical Data Sheet

208.4 KB

Download
Brochure
Subdue® M Technical Data Sheet

194.33 KB

Download
Brochure
Subdue® X Technical Data Sheet

206.28 KB

Download
Brochure
Subdue® NC Technical Data Sheet

811.58 KB

Download
Brochure
Subdue® Installation Guidline

2.28 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGirraween, NSW

147/149 Magowar Rd

+61 0 2 8868 2000
Office AddressStapylton, QLD

1/63 Burnside Road

+61 0 7 3387 8200
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

29-31 South Link

+61 0 3 8787 3900
Office AddressForrestdale, WA

6 Potts Road

+61 08 9455 0200
Office AddressLongford, TAS

7 Gay Street

1300 928 322
