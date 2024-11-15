News
Pyrotek’s acoustic solutions meet and exceed WHO noise guidelines for hospitals
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends noise levels be under 35 dB(A) during the day and even quieter at night. ...
Reapor noise-absorbing panels transform noisy balcony into an oasis of calm at Royal Far West facility
In collaboration with Royal Far West and project architects Architectus, Pyrotek helped transform a noisy balcony into a...
Pyrotek shares latest rail innovations at AusRAIL Plus 2023
With Decidamp RTD and Reapor taking the spotlight, we had the incredible opportunity to showcase some of our latest proj...
Pyrotek showcases products and projects at Acoustics 2023 Conference Sydney
The conference was a great opportunity to connect with the acoustic community and watch a vast array of incredible prese...
Pyrotek’s Soundlag mitigates pipe noise issue in movie theatres
An acoustic lagging product from Pyrotek provided an excellent solution to mitigate external noise across a series of ne...
Pyrotek supplies specialised materials to METRONET projects in Perth
Pyrotek products will help to substantially reduce noise levels, and improve safety and comfort for approximately 1,200 ...
50 years of Wavebar® in Australia
Pyrotek's Australian-made mass loaded vinyl, Wavebar® is celebrating half a century of manufacture and supply to the glo...
World-class Film Studio presents: Lights, camera, action - Wavebar®
World-class studios soundproofed with Wavebar®, creating a premium noise-free set for uninterrupted film production.
Reapor acoustic panels address traffic noise at busy Tauranga shopping centre
Concerns about traffic noise at the new Bayfair Shopping Centre in Tauranga, NZ made the architects look for a solution ...
Resources
Videos
Contact
New South Wales Office 147, 149 Magowar Road+61 0 2 8868 2000
Queensland Office 1/63 Burnside Road+61 0 7 3387 8200
Victoria Office 29-31 South Link+61 0 3 8787 3900
Western Australia Office 6 Potts Road+61 08 9455 0200