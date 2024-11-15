Logo
Pyrotek
Pyrotek
Premium

InsulationInternal Walls & CeilingsSealants & Adhesives
News
Soundlag® composite acoustic pipe lagging
Pyrotek’s acoustic solutions meet and exceed WHO noise guidelines for hospitals

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends noise levels be under 35 dB(A) during the day and even quieter at night. ...

Reapor noise‐absorbing panels
Reapor noise-absorbing panels transform noisy balcony into an oasis of calm at Royal Far West facility

In collaboration with Royal Far West and project architects Architectus, Pyrotek helped transform a noisy balcony into a...

Pyrotek shares latest rail innovations at AusRAIL Plus 2023
Pyrotek shares latest rail innovations at AusRAIL Plus 2023

With Decidamp RTD and Reapor taking the spotlight, we had the incredible opportunity to showcase some of our latest proj...

Pyrotek showcases products and projects at Acoustics 2023 Conference Sydney
Pyrotek showcases products and projects at Acoustics 2023 Conference Sydney

The conference was a great opportunity to connect with the acoustic community and watch a vast array of incredible prese...

Pyrotek’s Soundlag mitigates pipe noise issue in movie theatres
Pyrotek’s Soundlag mitigates pipe noise issue in movie theatres

An acoustic lagging product from Pyrotek provided an excellent solution to mitigate external noise across a series of ne...

Pyrotek supplies specialised materials to METRONET projects in Perth
Pyrotek supplies specialised materials to METRONET projects in Perth

Pyrotek products will help to substantially reduce noise levels, and improve safety and comfort for approximately 1,200 ...

50 years of Wavebar® in Australia
50 years of Wavebar® in Australia

Pyrotek's Australian-made mass loaded vinyl, Wavebar® is celebrating half a century of manufacture and supply to the glo...

Wavebar Camera View
World-class Film Studio presents: Lights, camera, action - Wavebar®

World-class studios soundproofed with Wavebar®, creating a premium noise-free set for uninterrupted film production.

Reapor acoustic panels address traffic noise at busy Tauranga shopping centre
Reapor acoustic panels address traffic noise at busy Tauranga shopping centre

Concerns about traffic noise at the new Bayfair Shopping Centre in Tauranga, NZ made the architects look for a solution ...

Videos
About Pyrotek - globally engineered materials, local supply and expertise

An introduction to Pyrotek Soundlag™ and Wavebar®

Decidamp SP80 - Ideal Solution to Dampen Rain Water Noise

Pyrotek Silent Step

Pyrotek Wavebar and Quadzero installation

Pyrotek: Engineered acoustic materials for quieter tunnels

Removable Thermal Blankets from Pyrotek, quicker to install, built to last

Soundlag: Sounds about right. Effective noise reduction and soundproofing for waste water noise

Display AddressGirraween, NSW

New South Wales Office 147, 149 Magowar Road

+61 0 2 8868 2000
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Queensland Office 1/63 Burnside Road

+61 0 7 3387 8200
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Office 29-31 South Link

+61 0 3 8787 3900
Display AddressForrestdale Perth, WA

Western Australia Office 6 Potts Road

+61 08 9455 0200
