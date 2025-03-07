Stryüm: A non-combustible, Australian-made, aluminium cladding system

Stryüm's intelligent aluminium façade is available in a range of high-quality plate aluminium facade panels, providing a reliable and attractive, modern facade alternative to other commercial cladding products on the market today. Stryüm products have been specifically designed by experienced commercial facade professionals to meet the demands of every sector of today’s international façade industry.

The highest quality materials permeate through each element of the Stryüm product range, providing gorgeous aesthetics and an intelligent installation system to reliability, longevity, and a deep commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Through the use of only the finest raw materials and finish options, Stryüm intelligent aluminium façade achieves an unprecedented level of quality, reliability, and longevity. With an extensive range of colours, textures, and finish options, as well as availability in both standard and custom sizes, the Stryüm sustainable facade range provides clients with limitless aesthetic options for use in applications of any scale, and in any environment.

Key benefits include:

Non-combustible

Versatile

Highly durable

Pre-finished

Strong reliability

Simple installation

Minimal fabrication

Fully sustainable

100% Australian-made and owned

Easy maintenance

20 year product warranty

Stryum currently comes in 3 standard profiles as shown here but we are also able to customise extrusions on request.

Contact Fairview today to begin your project with Stryum – the pinnacle of modern, sustainable & non-combustible facade panels.