Styroboard EPS: Australian made and fully recyclable

Foamex’s Styroboard EPS products have been servicing the building, construction, and signage industries in Australia since 1982. Strong, durable and lightweight, Styroboard EPS is a well proven insulation material for both commercial and residential construction applications; from floors to internal walls, coolrooms and even landscaping. Our range of Australian made Styroboard EPS products are used across the building and construction industry as an efficient geotechnical void fill and for insulation purposes. All Styroboard EPS products are manufactured locally to Australian Standards.

Complies with Australian Building Standards AS1366.3:1992

Features and benefits:

Durable and long lasting, Styroboard EPS products are light in weight for easy installation, offer outstanding accoustic benefits, and provide superior thermal performance to ensure long term R values

Weather resistant with low moisture absorbency, Styroboard EPS provides insulation from extreme temperature and noise.

Styroboard EPS is 100% recyclable at all stages of its lifecycle. Foamex arrange for bagged offcuts from building sites to be picked up and put back into sustainable building products.

All Styroboard EPS products are manufactured from a fire-retardant raw material and do not present as a fire hazard when correctly installed. Like other organic materials, polystyrene will burn when in contact with a flame, but it will self-extinguish when the fire source is removed



Product Range:

StyroBloc: StyroBloc can be shaped, cut or laminated to suit specific requirements. A versatile product, StyroBloc can be used across a range of building & construction applications from void fill through to pipe insulation, coolroom insulation and intricate architectural mouldings.

StyroSheet: As an insulation material StyroSheet is used for both external and internal insulation requirements across commercial and residential building applications. Suitable for use on steel stud, timber stud, concrete and masonry structures, StyroSheet provides an efficient and economical insulation solution.

StyroPod: Designed specifically for use in residential building applications, StyroPod (formerly known as Diamond Pod) waffle pods provide under slab insulation and support, working in unison with natural soil movements, and lowering the amount of concrete required for a build.

Environmental Properties

There are no ozone depleting or CFC gases produced during the manufacture of our Styroboard EPS products. Furthermore, for each kilogram of oil used in the manufacturing process, savings of up to 200kg heating fuel can be made over the average life of a house. In turn, this plays a positive role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and the effects of global warming.